Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (l) (a) read with Regulation 46 (2) (I) (i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. In continuation of our letter dated 30th September 2024 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company has been closed from Tuesday01st October 2024 till 48 Hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the companys policy for prohibition of Insider Trading (the Code) adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. This is for your kind information and record please. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter ended and half year ended 30th September, 2024 which were approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, that commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Also, please find the enclosed Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Statement of Cash Flow along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 1411.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 46 (2) (I) (i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. In continuation of our letter dated 28th June 2024 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company has been closed from Monday 01st July 2024 till 48 Hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the companys policy for prohibition of Insider Trading (the Code) adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. This is for your kind information and record please. Pursuant to the provision Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. 14th August, 2024 have considered approved and taken on record the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Accordingly, we are enclosing the herewith following: - 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the Company. The aforementioned meeting commenced at 11.30 A.M. and concluded at 6.45 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024) Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing copies of the Business Standard (English Newspaper) and Business Standard (Hindi Newspaper) dated 15th August, 2024 in which extract of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 have been published. This is for your kind information and record please. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30,42 read with Schedule lll, and other applicable provisionsof the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulaiton 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on August , 14 2024 it has been decided that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 to transact the business as enumerated in the attached notice dated August 14, 2024 and the Register of Members of the Company will reamin closed from 24th September, 2024 to 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

GLOBAL VECTRA HELICORP LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) read with Regulation 46 (2) (I) (i) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company to consider inter-alia the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. In continuation of our letter dated 28th March 2024 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the company has been closed from Monday April 012024 till 48 Hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company pursuant to the provisions of the companys policy for prohibition of Insider Trading (the Code) adopted by the Company pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended. This is for your kind information and record please. Please refer to your e-mail dated 13th June, 2024 query regarding Standalone Results Declaration of Statement of Impact of Audit Qualificaton not submitted in pdf mode for the year ended - March. The Company has submitted Sandalone Audited Financial Results for the quater and year ended 31st March, 2024 & Independent Auditors Report on 29th May, 2024 to the Stock Exchange(s) Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended we hereby confime that M/s Kalyaniwalla & Mistry LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued and Independt Auditors Report with unmodified opinion in respect of the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Kindly make note of the same and this is for your inforamtion and record. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith: - a. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 b. Independent Auditors Report. The meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 6.45 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024