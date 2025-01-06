iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

284.05
(-1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

Global Vectra FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-45.48

2.53

-0.92

24.27

Depreciation

-83.03

-94.04

-37.76

-38.32

Tax paid

16.2

-0.46

-0.79

-8.36

Working capital

5.56

33.47

5.23

12.47

Other operating items

Operating

-106.75

-58.49

-34.23

-9.94

Capital expenditure

-93.69

237.23

-18.4

-24.99

Free cash flow

-200.44

178.73

-52.63

-34.93

Equity raised

128.35

166.38

145.28

-33.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

590.28

224.86

-81.44

45.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

518.19

569.97

11.2

-23.21

Global Vectra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.