Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-45.48
2.53
-0.92
24.27
Depreciation
-83.03
-94.04
-37.76
-38.32
Tax paid
16.2
-0.46
-0.79
-8.36
Working capital
5.56
33.47
5.23
12.47
Other operating items
Operating
-106.75
-58.49
-34.23
-9.94
Capital expenditure
-93.69
237.23
-18.4
-24.99
Free cash flow
-200.44
178.73
-52.63
-34.93
Equity raised
128.35
166.38
145.28
-33.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
590.28
224.86
-81.44
45.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
518.19
569.97
11.2
-23.21
