Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14
14
14
14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.81
14.1
26.93
33.9
Net Worth
21.81
28.1
40.93
47.9
Minority Interest
Debt
517.26
413.99
366.3
341.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
89.36
111.47
102.1
107.79
Total Liabilities
628.43
553.56
509.33
497.39
Fixed Assets
483.23
422.9
405.64
440.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
55.69
74.91
65.79
68.49
Networking Capital
72
40.49
5.83
-21.79
Inventories
28.54
25.43
24.1
23.52
Inventory Days
29.06
Sundry Debtors
37.27
22.33
33.83
51.41
Debtor Days
63.53
Other Current Assets
361.23
282.52
221.14
178.99
Sundry Creditors
-177.61
-150.92
-134.46
-140.17
Creditor Days
173.23
Other Current Liabilities
-177.43
-138.87
-138.78
-135.54
Cash
17.51
15.27
32.07
10.61
Total Assets
628.43
553.57
509.33
497.39
