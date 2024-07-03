Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
149.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
149.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.41
Total Income
149.78
Total Expenditure
82.72
PBIDT
67.06
Interest
32.49
PBDT
34.58
Depreciation
15.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
6.36
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
12.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
14
Public Shareholding (Number)
35,00,000
Public Shareholding (%)
25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
44.9
PBDTM(%)
23.15
PATM(%)
8.36
