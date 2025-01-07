Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
295.33
456.65
404.34
375.83
yoy growth (%)
-35.32
12.93
7.58
5.16
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-88.65
-95.21
-83.28
-75.13
As % of sales
30.01
20.84
20.59
19.99
Other costs
-179.46
-268.96
-266.15
-227.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.76
58.89
65.82
60.41
Operating profit
27.21
92.47
54.89
73.63
OPM
9.21
20.25
13.57
19.59
Depreciation
-83.03
-94.04
-37.76
-38.32
Interest expense
-17.76
-24.14
-20.95
-22.78
Other income
28.1
28.24
2.89
11.74
Profit before tax
-45.48
2.53
-0.92
24.27
Taxes
16.2
-0.46
-0.79
-8.36
Tax rate
-35.62
-18.13
85.27
-34.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-29.27
2.07
-1.71
15.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-29.27
2.07
-1.71
15.9
yoy growth (%)
-1,507.93
-221.11
-110.79
23.26
NPM
-9.91
0.45
-0.42
4.23
