iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

281.15
(-1.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:31:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

295.33

456.65

404.34

375.83

yoy growth (%)

-35.32

12.93

7.58

5.16

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-88.65

-95.21

-83.28

-75.13

As % of sales

30.01

20.84

20.59

19.99

Other costs

-179.46

-268.96

-266.15

-227.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.76

58.89

65.82

60.41

Operating profit

27.21

92.47

54.89

73.63

OPM

9.21

20.25

13.57

19.59

Depreciation

-83.03

-94.04

-37.76

-38.32

Interest expense

-17.76

-24.14

-20.95

-22.78

Other income

28.1

28.24

2.89

11.74

Profit before tax

-45.48

2.53

-0.92

24.27

Taxes

16.2

-0.46

-0.79

-8.36

Tax rate

-35.62

-18.13

85.27

-34.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-29.27

2.07

-1.71

15.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-29.27

2.07

-1.71

15.9

yoy growth (%)

-1,507.93

-221.11

-110.79

23.26

NPM

-9.91

0.45

-0.42

4.23

Global Vectra : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.