Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd Summary

Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd was incorporated on April 13, 1998 as a private limited company with the name Azal India Pvt Ltd. On July 22, 2003, the name of the Company was changed to Global Helicorp Pvt Ltd. On October 10, 2005, the Company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. The Company is Indias largest private offshore and onshore air-logistics helicopter company serving. The company is engaged in helicopter charter services for offshore transportation servicing the oil and gas exploration and production sector in India. They operate their onshore activities under the name of Birdie and they supply helicopter services to other sectors than oil and gas, such as geotechnical surveys, tourism and corporate charters and underslung operations. The spectrum of operations of the Company encompasses support to Indias Offshore Oil and Gas industry, Onshore operations for State Governments (VIP flying), election flying, Heli pilgrimage and other rotary services.The company is operating in Greater Noida, New Delhi, Mumbai, Rajahmundry and Bangalore. Their onshore activities include corporate services, business promotion, political rallies, tourism, pilgrimage, geophysical survey, power-line cleaning and emergency services.GVHL also operate the largest fleet of Bell 412EPs, the venerable workhorse of the Oil & Gas industry and an essential asset for the local market due to its outstanding and proven reliability. Some of the major clients include the Indian Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), CAIRN India, Japan Drilling Company (JDC), Reliance Industries, Oil India, Schlumberger, Transocean, Dolphin Geophysical and Baker Hughes, along with a number of other domestic and foreign companies operating in the local arena.Their major maintenance base for the offshore fleet is Mumbai where all maintenance work is carried out including 3000 hours check on its Bell 412 fleet of aircraft in a 6000 sq m state-of-the-art hangar.In March 2003, the company became the ISO 9001-2000 Certified Company through DNV. In January 24, 2004 Vectra Ltd acquired 50% stake in Azal Azerbaijan Aviation Ltd, an aircraft leasing company incorporated in Ireland and which held 40% equity in the companyIn August 2004, VIPL acquired majority stake in Global Helicorp and the Vectra Group thereby acquired control of the company. In September 20, 2004, the name of the company was changed to Global Vectra Helicorp Pvt Ltd. In October 2004, Vectra Ltd acquired the remaining 50% stake in AAA, whereby 100% of the shareholding was held by the Vectra Group. During the year 2006-07, the company came with the public issue and the shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd and the National Stock Exchange Ltd with effect from October 27, 2006. Also, the company increased the total fleet size to eighteen helicopters during the year.During the year 2007-08, the companys total fleet size increased to twenty-two helicopters. During the year 2008-09, the companys total fleet size was 26 aircraft consisting of 22 Bell 412 and 4 Eurocopter aircraft.The companys total fleet size, as on March 31, 2010 stands at 27 helicopters consisting of 20 Bell 412, 01 EC 155, 02 EC 135, 03 AS 350 B2/B3 and 01 AB - 139 Helicopter.In January 2011, ONGC created an exploration landmark when gas flowed out from the Barren Measure shale at a depth of around 1700 m, in its first research and development (R&D) well RNSG-1 near Durgapur at Icchapur, West Bengal.GVHL is an ISO 9001:2015, 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certified Company and these certifications overarch all activities of the Company including flight operations, engineering, maintenance, safety, quality control and commercial practices.