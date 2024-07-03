Globe Commercials Ltd Summary

Globe Commercials Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in January, 1985 and obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 06, 1985 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. It is engaged in business of buyer, seller, stockist, agent, brokers, commission agent etc. in Sanitary ware, cotton, jute and others commodities related to steel and cast iron types.The Company is in well-diversified business as powered by the Memorandum of Association of the Company.During the year 2022-23, Company has embarked on new business avenue of dealing in agriculture commodity and e-commerce solutions.