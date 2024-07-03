iifl-logo-icon 1
Globe Commercials Ltd Share Price

38.25
(1.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.01
  • Day's High39.01
  • 52 Wk High43.95
  • Prev. Close37.83
  • Day's Low36
  • 52 Wk Low 19.9
  • Turnover (lac)9.06
  • P/E4.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value531.58
  • EPS8.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.96
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Globe Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Globe Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

Globe Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Globe Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 8.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 8.33%

Non-Promoter- 91.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 91.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Globe Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.5

3.45

4.07

3.06

Net Worth

12.5

9.45

7.07

6.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.13

-0.16

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

0.16

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.05

0

Working capital

-0.03

0.02

-0.06

-0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-33.8

-60.3

37.99

6.32

EBIT growth

-20.81

-104.76

1,428.72

-73.02

Net profit growth

-48.66

-121.8

415.52

2.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

162.36

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

162.36

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.04

View Annually Results

Globe Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Globe Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Mallikarjunan Venkatraman

Independent Director

Venkat Raman Ayinam

Director

Satya Murthy Shivlenka

Managing Director

Kameswari Sivalenka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gayatri Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Globe Commercials Ltd

Summary

Globe Commercials Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in January, 1985 and obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 06, 1985 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. It is engaged in business of buyer, seller, stockist, agent, brokers, commission agent etc. in Sanitary ware, cotton, jute and others commodities related to steel and cast iron types.The Company is in well-diversified business as powered by the Memorandum of Association of the Company.During the year 2022-23, Company has embarked on new business avenue of dealing in agriculture commodity and e-commerce solutions.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Globe Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Globe Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Globe Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe Commercials Ltd is ₹22.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Globe Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Globe Commercials Ltd is 4.61 and 0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Globe Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe Commercials Ltd is ₹19.9 and ₹43.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Globe Commercials Ltd?

Globe Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.77%, 3 Years at 48.29%, 1 Year at 46.40%, 6 Month at 78.61%, 3 Month at 18.22% and 1 Month at -9.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Globe Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Globe Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 8.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 91.67 %

