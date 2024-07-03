SectorTrading
Open₹39.01
Prev. Close₹37.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.06
Day's High₹39.01
Day's Low₹36
52 Week's High₹43.95
52 Week's Low₹19.9
Book Value₹531.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.96
P/E4.61
EPS8.21
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.5
3.45
4.07
3.06
Net Worth
12.5
9.45
7.07
6.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.16
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
0.16
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.05
0
Working capital
-0.03
0.02
-0.06
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-33.8
-60.3
37.99
6.32
EBIT growth
-20.81
-104.76
1,428.72
-73.02
Net profit growth
-48.66
-121.8
415.52
2.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
162.36
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
162.36
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Mallikarjunan Venkatraman
Independent Director
Venkat Raman Ayinam
Director
Satya Murthy Shivlenka
Managing Director
Kameswari Sivalenka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gayatri Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Globe Commercials Ltd
Summary
Globe Commercials Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company in January, 1985 and obtained the Certificate for Commencement of Business on June 06, 1985 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. It is engaged in business of buyer, seller, stockist, agent, brokers, commission agent etc. in Sanitary ware, cotton, jute and others commodities related to steel and cast iron types.The Company is in well-diversified business as powered by the Memorandum of Association of the Company.During the year 2022-23, Company has embarked on new business avenue of dealing in agriculture commodity and e-commerce solutions.
Read More
The Globe Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹38.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Globe Commercials Ltd is ₹22.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Globe Commercials Ltd is 4.61 and 0.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Globe Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Globe Commercials Ltd is ₹19.9 and ₹43.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Globe Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.77%, 3 Years at 48.29%, 1 Year at 46.40%, 6 Month at 78.61%, 3 Month at 18.22% and 1 Month at -9.80%.
