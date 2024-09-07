iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globe Commercials Ltd Book Closer

36.11
(-4.17%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Globe Commercial CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser27 Aug 202423 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, i.e. 27th August, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. After due deliberations about the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors have approved the following business: a) 39th Annual General Meeting convened to be held on 27TH September, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. through VC/OVAM. b) Approved the Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting. c) Fixed the Book Closure from 19.09.2024 TO 26.09.2024. d) Fixed the E-voting cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the E-voting is 19.09.2024 e) Mr. SVN Charyulu, Company Secretary (M. No:4768, CP No: 5981) - appointed as Scrutinizer for the purpose of remote E-voting as well as E-voting at AGM. Read less.. the 39th AGM of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Globe Commercials ltd) will be held on Friday, September, 27, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. via vids conference / other Audio - Visual Means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books closed from 23.09.2024 to 26.09.2024 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of this AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024)

Globe Commercial: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Globe Commercials Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.