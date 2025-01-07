Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.13
-0.16
-0.04
As % of sales
815.45
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.09
-0.39
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
621.37
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.22
-0.55
-0.4
OPM
-1,336.82
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.17
0
Other income
0.13
0.2
0.89
0.43
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
0.16
0.02
Taxes
0
0
-0.05
0
Tax rate
0
54.25
-30.9
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.02
0.11
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.02
0.11
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-48.66
-121.8
415.52
2.58
NPM
-114.7
0
0
0
