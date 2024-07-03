Globe Commercials Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
176.55
177.81
49.86
41.26
35.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
176.55
177.81
49.86
41.26
35.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.04
0
0
Total Income
176.55
177.81
49.9
41.26
35.98
Total Expenditure
170.95
172.4
48.44
40.3
35.08
PBIDT
5.6
5.41
1.46
0.96
0.9
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
5.6
5.41
1.46
0.96
0.9
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.46
1.41
0.4
0.25
0.25
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
4.14
4
1.05
0.71
0.65
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.14
4
1.05
0.71
0.65
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.14
4
1.05
0.71
0.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
6.67
1.76
1.19
1.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
213.94
6
6
6
6
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.17
3.04
2.92
2.32
2.5
PBDTM(%)
3.17
3.04
2.92
2.32
2.5
PATM(%)
2.34
2.24
2.1
1.72
1.8

