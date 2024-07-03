iifl-logo-icon 1
Globe Commercials Ltd Quarterly Results

37.05
(-1.49%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

176.55

177.81

49.86

41.26

35.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

176.55

177.81

49.86

41.26

35.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.04

0

0

Total Income

176.55

177.81

49.9

41.26

35.98

Total Expenditure

170.95

172.4

48.44

40.3

35.08

PBIDT

5.6

5.41

1.46

0.96

0.9

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

5.6

5.41

1.46

0.96

0.9

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.46

1.41

0.4

0.25

0.25

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

4.14

4

1.05

0.71

0.65

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.14

4

1.05

0.71

0.65

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.14

4

1.05

0.71

0.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

6.67

1.76

1.19

1.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

213.94

6

6

6

6

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.17

3.04

2.92

2.32

2.5

PBDTM(%)

3.17

3.04

2.92

2.32

2.5

PATM(%)

2.34

2.24

2.1

1.72

1.8

