Globe Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6
6
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.5
3.45
4.07
3.06
Net Worth
12.5
9.45
7.07
6.06
Minority Interest
Debt
1.47
1.47
1.47
1.34
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.97
10.92
8.54
7.4
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.87
2.87
2.87
1.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.06
7.98
5.66
6.02
Inventories
1.64
1.28
1.49
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
48.64
38.13
31.83
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.14
5.19
5.16
6.27
Sundry Creditors
-42.82
-35.29
-31.75
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.54
-1.33
-1.07
-0.25
Cash
0.04
0.06
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
13.97
10.91
8.53
7.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.