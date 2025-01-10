iifl-logo-icon 1
Globe Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

36.03
(-2.83%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6

6

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.5

3.45

4.07

3.06

Net Worth

12.5

9.45

7.07

6.06

Minority Interest

Debt

1.47

1.47

1.47

1.34

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.97

10.92

8.54

7.4

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.87

2.87

2.87

1.36

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.06

7.98

5.66

6.02

Inventories

1.64

1.28

1.49

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

48.64

38.13

31.83

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.14

5.19

5.16

6.27

Sundry Creditors

-42.82

-35.29

-31.75

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.54

-1.33

-1.07

-0.25

Cash

0.04

0.06

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

13.97

10.91

8.53

7.4

