Globe Commercials Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half year ended on September 30, 2024.

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company, considered and approved the following:
1. Considered, approved and took on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024.
2. Board Resolution for Authorised signatory.

Globe Commercials Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following:
1. To Consider and approve draft Notice of the 39th Annual General Meeting convened and scheduled to be held on 27th September 2024.
2. Approval of the Book closure for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting.
3. Approval of the cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the Remote E-voting at 39th Annual General Meeting.
4. To appoint Scrutinizer for the process of remote E-voting and submit Scrutiniser report on E-voting.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, 27th August, 2024 has considered and approved the following:
a) 39th Annual General Meeting convened to be held on 27th September, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. through VC/OVAM.
b) Approved the Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting.
c) Fixed the Book Closure from 19.09.2024 to 26.09.2024.
d) Fixed the E-voting cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the E-voting is 19.09.2024.
e) Mr. SVN Charyulu, Company Secretary (M. No:4768, CP No: 5981) - appointed as Scrutinizer for the purpose of remote E-voting as well as E-voting at AGM.

Globe Commercials Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following:
1. Approval of the Standalone Un-audited Financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024.
2. Approval of the Limited Review report by the statutory Auditors for the quarter ended 30th June 2024.

We further wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company shall in continuation of the aforesaid compliance remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchanges.

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at the Corporate Office of the Company, considered and approved the following:
1. Considered, approved and took on record the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.
2. Mr. Rahul Saridena, has been appointed as Director of the company.
The Board meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 04.10 P.M.

Globe Commercials Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following:
1. Approval of the Audited Financial Results/statements for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024.
2. Approval of the Audit Report by the Statutory Auditors for the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024.

We further wish to inform that the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company closed earlier in compliance with the requirements of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company shall in continuation of the aforesaid compliance remain closed until 48 hours from the dissemination of the financial results to the Exchange.

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 30.05.2024 has considered and approved the following:
1. Audited financial results/statements for the quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024.
2. Audited Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2024.
3. Audited Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31.03.2024.
4. Independent Auditors Report for the Financial year ended 31.03.2024.
5. Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on Audit Report.

Globe Commercials Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Take over of majority stake in Hyderabad based CoOptions Corporation Pvt Ltd, integrated multi dimensional Agriculture company and consequent preferential Issue of Shares to the holders of CCPL on swap share basis.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd, held on Saturday, 30.03.2024 at corporate office of the company and the following business was considered and approved:
1. The proposal for takeover/acquisition of 5,19,84,788 equity shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 84.40% stake in CoOptions Corporation Pvt Ltd. (CCPL) has been considered and approved for consideration other than cash by issue of 20,79,39,152 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through preferential issue on swap basis as per swap ratio of 4:1 i.e. 4(four) equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd) for every 1 (One) equity shares of Rs.10/- each held in CoOptions Corporation Pvt Ltd. (CCPL).

Revised outcome (dated 03/04/2024): Due to clerical mistakes and inadvertence, few mistakes have taken place in the outcome of the above said Board Meeting, which was uploaded on 30.03.2024. Corrigendum submitted with relevant corrections in respective places in the said outcome along with revised Annexure A & B.

Further revised outcome (dated 22.04.2024): Revised outcome with corrigendum in Annexure - B - List of Proposed Allottees.

