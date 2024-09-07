With reference to the above subject, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Tuesday, i.e. 27th August, 2024 has considered and approved the following: 1. After due deliberations about the upcoming Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors have approved the following business: a) 39th Annual General Meeting convened to be held on 27TH September, 2024, at 11.00 A.M. through VC/OVAM. b) Approved the Notice convening 39th Annual General Meeting. c) Fixed the Book Closure from 19.09.2024 TO 26.09.2024. d) Fixed the E-voting cut-of-date for eligibility to participate in the E-voting is 19.09.2024 e) Mr. SVN Charyulu, Company Secretary (M. No:4768, CP No: 5981) - appointed as Scrutinizer for the purpose of remote E-voting as well as E-voting at AGM. Read less.. the 39th AGM of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Globe Commercials ltd) will be held on Friday, September, 27, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. via vids conference / other Audio - Visual Means, in accordance with the relevant circulars issued the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books closed from 23.09.2024 to 26.09.2024 (both the days inclusive) for the purpose of this AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) Please find herewith the disclosure as required under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Rules 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended we are enclosing Scrutinizer Report dated 28.09.2024 hereto marked and annexed as Annexure - A on business at the AGM of the held on Friday September, 27th 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)