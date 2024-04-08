with reference to the subject cited above, this is to inform that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd, held on Saturday, 30.03.2024 at corporate office of the company and the following business was considered and approved 1. The proposal for takeover / acquisition of 5,19,84,788 equity shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 84.40% stake in Cooption Corporation Pvt Ltd. (CCPL) has been considered and approved for consideration other than cash by issue of 20,79,39,152 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through preferential issue on swap basis as per swap ration of 4:1 i.e. 4(four) equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd) for every 1 (One) equity shares of Rs.10/- each held in CoOptions Corporation Pvt Ltd. (CCPL). EGM 30/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) With reference to the subject cited above, please find enclosed herewith clippings of the Newspaper Advertisement published in the following News papers on 10th April, 2024 of notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd. 1. Business Standard (English) 2. Maharashtra Times (Marathi) This is for your information and record of the Exchange, please (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) We refer to our Letter dated 5th April, 2024 with which we had forwarded our Extraordinary General Meeting Notice for, inter-alia, seeking the approval our our shareholders for passing the resolutions, brief description of which given below approved (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April, 30th 2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means, in pursuance of applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI LODR Regulations and the circulars is the and the declaration by the Chairman of the meeting on the outcome of the voting on the (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)