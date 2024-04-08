iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Globe Commercials Ltd EGM

36.49
(-1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Globe Commercial CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 Mar 202430 Apr 2024
with reference to the subject cited above, this is to inform that, the meeting of the Board of Directors of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd, held on Saturday, 30.03.2024 at corporate office of the company and the following business was considered and approved 1. The proposal for takeover / acquisition of 5,19,84,788 equity shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 84.40% stake in Cooption Corporation Pvt Ltd. (CCPL) has been considered and approved for consideration other than cash by issue of 20,79,39,152 equity shares of Rs.10/- each through preferential issue on swap basis as per swap ration of 4:1 i.e. 4(four) equity shares of Rs.10/- each of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd (formerly known as Globe Commercials Ltd) for every 1 (One) equity shares of Rs.10/- each held in CoOptions Corporation Pvt Ltd. (CCPL). EGM 30/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.04.2024) With reference to the subject cited above, please find enclosed herewith clippings of the Newspaper Advertisement published in the following News papers on 10th April, 2024 of notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting of Globe Multi Ventures Ltd. 1. Business Standard (English) 2. Maharashtra Times (Marathi) This is for your information and record of the Exchange, please (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/04/2024) We refer to our Letter dated 5th April, 2024 with which we had forwarded our Extraordinary General Meeting Notice for, inter-alia, seeking the approval our our shareholders for passing the resolutions, brief description of which given below approved (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2024) Pursuant to the Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we forward herewith the voting results and Scrutinizers Report on the resolutions passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on April, 30th 2024 through video conferencing / other audio visual means, in pursuance of applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules issued thereunder and the SEBI LODR Regulations and the circulars is the and the declaration by the Chairman of the meeting on the outcome of the voting on the (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.05.2024)

Globe Commercial: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Globe Commercials Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.