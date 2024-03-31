To

THE MEMBERS OF

GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED

(Formerly Goel Food Products PrivateLimited)

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED(Formerly Goel Food Products PrivateLimited)("the company"), which comprises the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the statement of Profit and Loss, and the statement of Cash Flow and notes to the financial statements, for the year ended 31st March 2024, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and Profit and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the

Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were most of significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Return but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of the material misstatement of the financial statement, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with the small relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report ) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the

Central Government Of India in terms of sub-section(11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

I. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the cash flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

II. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which would impact on financial position in its financial statements Refer Note No.27(G) to the financial statements;

b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (A) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(B) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(C) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (A) and (B) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) As stated in Note 27I to the financial statement;

(i) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

III. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For R. Kothari & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN.: 307069E/E300266 C.A. Kailash Chandra Soni Partner Membership No.: 057620 Place: Kolkata Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN: 24057620BKAPKB7106

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal &

Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the financial statements of GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED (Formerly Goel Food Products Private Limited) for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that:

(i) (a)(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us, the Property, plant, and equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records provided to us, the title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year. Thus, reporting under Paragraph 3(i)(d) of the said order is not applicable to the company.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company does not have any proceedings initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable intervals. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned a working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) (a) According to the information & explanations given to us and the basis of our examinations of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in, guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans & advances in the nature of loans during the year to company, details of which are stated below :-

A. The company has not provided any amount with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates hence reporting under clause 3(a)(A) is not applicable.

B. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as below:

Guarantees Loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries - - - Associates - - - Others - Rs. 501.15 Lakhs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries - - - Associates - - - Others - Rs. 898.01 Lakhs

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c)All the loans and advances in the nature of loans are repayable on demand and the repayments of such loans has been regular during the year

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no instances when loan or advance has fallen due, has been renewed, extended, fresh loan granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, reporting under sub clause (e) of clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans secured or unsecured to companies and other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act as below:

Nature All Parties Promoters Related Parties (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans -Repayable on - Rs. 801.77 Lakhs Rs 96.25 Lakhs demand (A) Agreement does not specify any - terms or period of repayment (B) Total (A+B) Rs. 801.77 Lakhs - Rs 96.25 Lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in 89.28% - 10.72% nature of loans to the total loans

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investments through more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public and there is no amounts which are deemed to be deposits and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereunder [the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015] with regard to the deposits are not applicable to the company.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authority and no undisputed amounts in respect of the above was in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Central Sales Tax, West Bengal Value Added Tax and Excise Duty on account of dispute; except the following: -

Name of Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Period to which it relates (F.Y.) Forum where matter is pending Settlement of Sales Tax Statutory 1. 5.51 2015-16 disputes Sales Act Dues Tax Goods and Goods Services and Appellate 2. 2.00 2021-22 Tax Service Authority tax

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the books of accounts and other records, the company does not have any transactions unrecorded in the books of account and which were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Hence reporting of other information under clause 3 (viii) of the said Order is not required.

(ix) (a) Based on our Audit procedure and on the information and explanation given by the management, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any Financial Institution and Banks. The Company has not issued any debentures.

(b)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the other records, the company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institutions or other lender. Hence reporting of information under clause 3 (ix) (b) of the said Order is not applicable.

(c)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any term loan during the year. Hence reporting of information under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the said Order is not applicable.

(d)On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the company has not taken any fund from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, as defined in the Act. The company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(f)According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. The company does not hold any investment in any subsidiaries or associates (as defined in the Act) during the year ended 31st March, 2024.

(x) (a)Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not any raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer(including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, reporting of information under clause 3 (x) (a) of the said Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, reporting of information under clause 3 (x) (b) of the said Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a)Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has neither committed any fraud nor has any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b)According to the information and explanations given by the management, no report under section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c)There has been no instance of whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year under audit.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, reporting of information under clause 3 (xii) (a) to (c) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a)In our opinion the company has an internal control system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) Based upon the audit procedures performed, we report that the Internal audit report, issued to the Company till date by the auditor has been duly considered while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting under Paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a)Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company is a not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence, reporting under Paragraph 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any core investment company.

(xvii)Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. (xviii) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Hence, reporting under Paragraph 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) Based upon the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, We are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company.

We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company. The Company has made the required contributions during the year and there are no unspent amounts which are required to be transferred to the special account as on the date of our audit report. Accordingly, the provisions of paragraph (xx)(a) to (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) In our opinion, the company is not required to prepare Consolidated Financial Statements. Hence, Paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For R. Kothari & Co LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 307069E/E300266 CA Kailash Chandra Soni Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 057620 Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN: 24057620BKAPKB7106

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED(Formerly Goel Food Products Private Limited)("the Company") as of 31st March,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk.

The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.