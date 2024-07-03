Summary

Goel Food Products Limited was originally incorporated on January 31, 1996 as a Private Limited Company as Goel Food Products Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Goel Food Products Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on February 25, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is promoted by Mr. Dinesh Goyal and Hilltop Healthcare Centre Limited.Initially, the Company started as an Indian Snacks and Sweets Manufacturing Company. While being into the Indian snacks and sweets business for more than decade, it dealt with various event management company to whom it provided services of marriage and other incidental services. During this period, the Promoters saw an opportunity in the catering and event planning industry and in year 2009, the Company opened its 1st Banquet Hall in Ultadanga, Kolkata. From one location, the Company has expanded to 4 locations in Kolkata and currently, has 8 banquets halls and 2 Indian sweets and snack shop and one hotel and one guest house. In 2014, the Company set up a Banquet Hall in Baguihati, Kolkata.The Company is renowned and known for organising and offering people sumptuous food and time. It provide services such as organizing events like Marriages, Sangeet, Ring Ceremony, Birthday Parties, Anniversary Parties

