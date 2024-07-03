Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹20.01
Prev. Close₹20.38
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.19
Day's High₹20.01
Day's Low₹19.98
52 Week's High₹78
52 Week's Low₹19.3
Book Value₹11.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)37.67
P/E7.69
EPS2.65
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.77
3.77
3.27
0.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.43
13.43
6.57
6.81
Net Worth
22.2
17.2
9.84
7.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.95
15.1
13.26
9.26
yoy growth (%)
-53.92
13.83
43.26
7.5
Raw materials
-3.15
-6.81
-4.86
-3.97
As % of sales
45.31
45.15
36.64
42.93
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.1
-1.26
-1.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.12
0.9
0.8
0.79
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.95
-0.76
-0.59
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.27
0.67
-0.2
Working capital
-6.94
4.69
1.73
-2.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.92
13.83
43.26
7.5
Op profit growth
-37.29
25.88
-9.71
57.37
EBIT growth
-49.1
18.23
1
47.29
Net profit growth
-101.2
-57.47
153.21
-1,309.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Dinesh Goyal
Executive Director
Rashmi Goyal
Non Executive Director
Yatharth Goyal
Independent Director
Goutam Gupta
Independent Director
Pravin Poddar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ruchi Fitkariwala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Goel Food Products Ltd
Summary
Goel Food Products Limited was originally incorporated on January 31, 1996 as a Private Limited Company as Goel Food Products Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Goel Food Products Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on February 25, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is promoted by Mr. Dinesh Goyal and Hilltop Healthcare Centre Limited.Initially, the Company started as an Indian Snacks and Sweets Manufacturing Company. While being into the Indian snacks and sweets business for more than decade, it dealt with various event management company to whom it provided services of marriage and other incidental services. During this period, the Promoters saw an opportunity in the catering and event planning industry and in year 2009, the Company opened its 1st Banquet Hall in Ultadanga, Kolkata. From one location, the Company has expanded to 4 locations in Kolkata and currently, has 8 banquets halls and 2 Indian sweets and snack shop and one hotel and one guest house. In 2014, the Company set up a Banquet Hall in Baguihati, Kolkata.The Company is renowned and known for organising and offering people sumptuous food and time. It provide services such as organizing events like Marriages, Sangeet, Ring Ceremony, Birthday Parties, Anniversary Parties
The Goel Food Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goel Food Products Ltd is ₹37.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goel Food Products Ltd is 7.69 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goel Food Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goel Food Products Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goel Food Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.97%, 1 Year at -24.52%, 6 Month at -43.62%, 3 Month at -57.46% and 1 Month at -15.08%.
