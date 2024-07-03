iifl-logo-icon 1
Goel Food Products Ltd Share Price

19.98
(-1.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

  • Open20.01
  • Day's High20.01
  • 52 Wk High78
  • Prev. Close20.38
  • Day's Low19.98
  • 52 Wk Low 19.3
  • Turnover (lac)1.19
  • P/E7.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.77
  • EPS2.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)37.67
  • Div. Yield0.49
Goel Food Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

20.01

Prev. Close

20.38

Turnover(Lac.)

1.19

Day's High

20.01

Day's Low

19.98

52 Week's High

78

52 Week's Low

19.3

Book Value

11.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

37.67

P/E

7.69

EPS

2.65

Divi. Yield

0.49

Goel Food Products Ltd Corporate Action

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jun, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Goel Food Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Goel Food Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:48 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.81%

Non-Promoter- 26.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goel Food Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.77

3.77

3.27

0.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.43

13.43

6.57

6.81

Net Worth

22.2

17.2

9.84

7.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.95

15.1

13.26

9.26

yoy growth (%)

-53.92

13.83

43.26

7.5

Raw materials

-3.15

-6.81

-4.86

-3.97

As % of sales

45.31

45.15

36.64

42.93

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.1

-1.26

-1.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.12

0.9

0.8

0.79

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.95

-0.76

-0.59

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.27

0.67

-0.2

Working capital

-6.94

4.69

1.73

-2.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.92

13.83

43.26

7.5

Op profit growth

-37.29

25.88

-9.71

57.37

EBIT growth

-49.1

18.23

1

47.29

Net profit growth

-101.2

-57.47

153.21

-1,309.27

Goel Food Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goel Food Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Dinesh Goyal

Executive Director

Rashmi Goyal

Non Executive Director

Yatharth Goyal

Independent Director

Goutam Gupta

Independent Director

Pravin Poddar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ruchi Fitkariwala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goel Food Products Ltd

Summary

Goel Food Products Limited was originally incorporated on January 31, 1996 as a Private Limited Company as Goel Food Products Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Goel Food Products Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on February 25, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is promoted by Mr. Dinesh Goyal and Hilltop Healthcare Centre Limited.Initially, the Company started as an Indian Snacks and Sweets Manufacturing Company. While being into the Indian snacks and sweets business for more than decade, it dealt with various event management company to whom it provided services of marriage and other incidental services. During this period, the Promoters saw an opportunity in the catering and event planning industry and in year 2009, the Company opened its 1st Banquet Hall in Ultadanga, Kolkata. From one location, the Company has expanded to 4 locations in Kolkata and currently, has 8 banquets halls and 2 Indian sweets and snack shop and one hotel and one guest house. In 2014, the Company set up a Banquet Hall in Baguihati, Kolkata.The Company is renowned and known for organising and offering people sumptuous food and time. It provide services such as organizing events like Marriages, Sangeet, Ring Ceremony, Birthday Parties, Anniversary Parties
Company FAQs

What is the Goel Food Products Ltd share price today?

The Goel Food Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goel Food Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goel Food Products Ltd is ₹37.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goel Food Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goel Food Products Ltd is 7.69 and 1.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goel Food Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goel Food Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goel Food Products Ltd is ₹19.3 and ₹78 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goel Food Products Ltd?

Goel Food Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 8.97%, 1 Year at -24.52%, 6 Month at -43.62%, 3 Month at -57.46% and 1 Month at -15.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goel Food Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goel Food Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.18 %

