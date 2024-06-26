|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|22 Jul 2024
|26 Jun 2024
|AGM 22/07/2024 The 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held physically at the registered office of the Company on Monday, 22nd July at 11.00 A.M (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.06.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation , 2015, the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Monday, 22nd July, 2024 at 11.00 A.M at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
