Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
6.95
15.1
13.26
9.26
yoy growth (%)
-53.92
13.83
43.26
7.5
Raw materials
-3.15
-6.81
-4.86
-3.97
As % of sales
45.31
45.15
36.64
42.93
Employee costs
-0.66
-1.1
-1.26
-1.01
As % of sales
9.54
7.3
9.49
10.92
Other costs
-1.29
-4.23
-4.8
-1.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.56
28.02
36.2
18.13
Operating profit
1.84
2.94
2.34
2.59
OPM
26.57
19.52
17.65
28.01
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.95
-0.76
-0.59
Interest expense
-1.18
-1.67
-1.37
-1.36
Other income
0.4
0.58
0.59
0.15
Profit before tax
0.12
0.9
0.8
0.79
Taxes
-0.06
-0.27
0.67
-0.2
Tax rate
-51.75
-30.02
83.82
-26.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.63
1.48
0.58
Exceptional items
-0.06
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0.63
1.48
0.58
yoy growth (%)
-101.2
-57.47
153.21
-1,309.27
NPM
-0.1
4.17
11.18
6.32
