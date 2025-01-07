iifl-logo-icon 1
Goel Food Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

20.37
(1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goel Food Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

6.95

15.1

13.26

9.26

yoy growth (%)

-53.92

13.83

43.26

7.5

Raw materials

-3.15

-6.81

-4.86

-3.97

As % of sales

45.31

45.15

36.64

42.93

Employee costs

-0.66

-1.1

-1.26

-1.01

As % of sales

9.54

7.3

9.49

10.92

Other costs

-1.29

-4.23

-4.8

-1.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.56

28.02

36.2

18.13

Operating profit

1.84

2.94

2.34

2.59

OPM

26.57

19.52

17.65

28.01

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.95

-0.76

-0.59

Interest expense

-1.18

-1.67

-1.37

-1.36

Other income

0.4

0.58

0.59

0.15

Profit before tax

0.12

0.9

0.8

0.79

Taxes

-0.06

-0.27

0.67

-0.2

Tax rate

-51.75

-30.02

83.82

-26.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.63

1.48

0.58

Exceptional items

-0.06

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0.63

1.48

0.58

yoy growth (%)

-101.2

-57.47

153.21

-1,309.27

NPM

-0.1

4.17

11.18

6.32

