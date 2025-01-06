Goel Food Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.12
0.9
0.8
0.79
Depreciation
-0.93
-0.95
-0.76
-0.59
Tax paid
-0.06
-0.27
0.67
-0.2
Working capital
-6.94
4.69
1.73
-2.44
Other operating items
Operating
-7.81
4.36
2.45
-2.44
Capital expenditure
0.17
0.59
3.14
4.98
Free cash flow
-7.64
4.96
5.59
2.53
Equity raised
13.54
12.69
10.3
9.2
Investing
-0.12
0
0.12
0
Financing
9.86
17.62
4.81
-1.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
15.63
35.28
20.82
9.82
