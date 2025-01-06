iifl-logo-icon 1
Goel Food Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.12

0.9

0.8

0.79

Depreciation

-0.93

-0.95

-0.76

-0.59

Tax paid

-0.06

-0.27

0.67

-0.2

Working capital

-6.94

4.69

1.73

-2.44

Other operating items

Operating

-7.81

4.36

2.45

-2.44

Capital expenditure

0.17

0.59

3.14

4.98

Free cash flow

-7.64

4.96

5.59

2.53

Equity raised

13.54

12.69

10.3

9.2

Investing

-0.12

0

0.12

0

Financing

9.86

17.62

4.81

-1.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

15.63

35.28

20.82

9.82

