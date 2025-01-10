Goel Food Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.77
3.77
3.27
0.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.43
13.43
6.57
6.81
Net Worth
22.2
17.2
9.84
7.63
Minority Interest
Debt
29.62
32.23
29.96
14.9
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.59
1.56
1.5
1.47
Total Liabilities
53.41
50.99
41.3
24
Fixed Assets
16.05
16.73
17.08
18.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0.55
Networking Capital
33.84
32.55
21.33
3.73
Inventories
0.86
0.62
0.22
0.54
Inventory Days
28.32
Sundry Debtors
2.06
0.56
0.18
0.1
Debtor Days
5.24
Other Current Assets
35.94
36.3
24.42
6.24
Sundry Creditors
-1.79
-2.19
-1.52
-1.31
Creditor Days
68.71
Other Current Liabilities
-3.23
-2.74
-1.97
-1.84
Cash
3.51
1.71
2.87
1.62
Total Assets
53.4
50.99
41.3
23.99
