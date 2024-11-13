iifl-logo-icon 1
Goel Food Products Ltd Board Meeting

Goel Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Goel Food Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jun 202426 Jun 2024
Reappointment of Internal Auditor namely M/s Kedia Dhandharia & Co, Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor namely M/s Chetna Gupta & Associates, and Appointment of Scrutinizer namely Ms. Madhuri Pandey, Partner of M/s Mamta Binani & Associates.
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Audited Results Recommendation of Dividend of 50/- paise(50 Paise Only) per fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10 each for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

