Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Goel Food Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results for Half Year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company for the half-year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jun 2024 26 Jun 2024

Reappointment of Internal Auditor namely M/s Kedia Dhandharia & Co, Reappointment of Secretarial Auditor namely M/s Chetna Gupta & Associates, and Appointment of Scrutinizer namely Ms. Madhuri Pandey, Partner of M/s Mamta Binani & Associates.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024