4:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED (543538) RECORD DATE 31/07/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 4 (Four) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 31/07/2024 DR- 684/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.07.2024) In continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240729-11 dated July 29, 2024, Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED(543538) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Scrip Code 543538 Scrip Name GOEL FOOD PRODUCTS LIMITED Current Market Lot 800 Revised Market Lot 4000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.07.2024)