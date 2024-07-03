Goel Food Products Ltd Summary

Goel Food Products Limited was originally incorporated on January 31, 1996 as a Private Limited Company as Goel Food Products Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. Subsequently, the status of the Company was converted from a Private Company to Public Company and consequently, the name of Company got changed to Goel Food Products Limited and a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to Conversion was issued on February 25, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Kolkata. The Company is promoted by Mr. Dinesh Goyal and Hilltop Healthcare Centre Limited.Initially, the Company started as an Indian Snacks and Sweets Manufacturing Company. While being into the Indian snacks and sweets business for more than decade, it dealt with various event management company to whom it provided services of marriage and other incidental services. During this period, the Promoters saw an opportunity in the catering and event planning industry and in year 2009, the Company opened its 1st Banquet Hall in Ultadanga, Kolkata. From one location, the Company has expanded to 4 locations in Kolkata and currently, has 8 banquets halls and 2 Indian sweets and snack shop and one hotel and one guest house. In 2014, the Company set up a Banquet Hall in Baguihati, Kolkata.The Company is renowned and known for organising and offering people sumptuous food and time. It provide services such as organizing events like Marriages, Sangeet, Ring Ceremony, Birthday Parties, Anniversary Parties, Kitty Parties, Corporate Events, Kirtans (Devotional Singing), Thread Ceremony at the banquets hall and it serve Indian snack and Sweets at the retail shop. At present, the Company operate and manage banquet and Indian snacks and sweets shop business under the name BIKA at various locations in Kolkata. At the Kolkata restaurant, the Company serves Namkeen, Bhujia, Sweets, Samosa, Dhokla and various other Indian snacks and sweets. It is currently having 8 banquets halls, 2 Indian sweets and snack shop, 1 hotel and 1 guest house The Company provide lodging and boarding services to clients and use the said hotels to provide a composite service where the entire property is taken over for a marriage function along with the banquet hall. The Companys Skilled Team does a spectacular job in customizing the decoration of the entire venue preparation of food andmanagement of the entire event. The Company has started wedding packages which includes the destination weddings. The Company provide Marriage packages wherein it provide hotel for the guest to stay and banquet hall. This gives an opportunity to the Company toenter into hospitality sector as well. In 2020, the Company rented a Banquet Hall in Howrah, Kolkata. It also rented a Second and Third Banquet Hall in Howrah, Kolkata. Apart from this, the Company inaugurated the opening of its 1st Indian Snacks and Sweet Shop, in Howrah, Kolkata. The Company rented a Fourth Banquet Hall in Howrah, Kolkata. The Company also opened its 2nd Indian Snacks and Sweet Shop, Golaghata, Kolkata.The Company made a Public Issue of 10,01,600 Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs 10 each by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 7.21 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 5,00,800 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.61 Crore and an Offer For Sale of 5,00,800 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 3.60 Crore in June, 2022.