iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goel Food Products Ltd Dividend

18.07
(-4.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:41:00 PM

Goel Food CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 May 202431 Jul 202431 Jul 20240.55Final
Recommendation of a dividend of 50/- paise (Fifly Paise Only) per fully paid-up equity share of 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations -Withdrawal of Submitted Intimation of Record Date with respect to Dividend & Bonus Issue dated 26th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, July 31, 2024 as Record Date for Dividend and Issue of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)

Goel Food: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goel Food Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.