Recommendation of a dividend of 50/- paise (Fifly Paise Only) per fully paid-up equity share of 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations -Withdrawal of Submitted Intimation of Record Date with respect to Dividend & Bonus Issue dated 26th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Wednesday, July 31, 2024 as Record Date for Dividend and Issue of Bonus Shares. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.07.2024)