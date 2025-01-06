Gogia Capital Services Ltd Management Discussions

Industry structure and developments

The company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities where the outlook of the business seems to be encouraging over and above we have been diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions (lowest balance sheet risk) to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loans (highest balance sheet risk). We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy

Opportunities and Threats

OPPURTUNITIES

Increase in Income levels will aid greater penetration of financial products. Positive regulatory reforms. Increase in corporate growth & risk appetite.

Greater efficiency in debt market operations which will also help greater penetration. Increased securitization. Focus on selling new product/services.

THREATS

Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth. e Increased competition in both local & overseas markets. e Unfavorable economic development. e Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes in market variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance

The company has only one segment line of business. Hence, this head does apply to our company.

Risks and concerns

Management of risk to the business is continuous challenge for any organization growing in size and enhancing its purpose. The traditional risk factors like client risks, industry segment risks and economic risk are well understood and the means to handle them are also fairly established

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The company ensures existence of adequate internal control through policy and procedures to be followed by the executives at various levels in the company. The operating managers ensure compliance within their areas. The Company has internal Audit system to carry out extensive checking and test and report noncompliance/ weakness, if any through internal Audit Reports on the respective areas .These reports along with reports on compliance made thereafter are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board.

Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed

Management relation with the employees remains cordial. The Companys Human Resources philosophy is to establish and build a strong performance and competency drive culture with greater senses of accountability and responsibility. The industrial relations scenario remained peaceful and harmonious.

Disclosure Of Accounting Treatment

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the 2013 Act”) and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis. The Company has follows to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31st day of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Details of significant changes

S.NO. PARTCULARS 2022 2023 1 Debtors Turnover NA NA 2 Inventory Turnover NA NA 3 Interest Coverage Ratio NA NA 4 Current Ratio 4.96 2.62 5 Debt Equity Ratio 0.02 0.40 6 Operating Profit Margin 0.18 0.31 7 Net Profit Margin 0.39 0.14 8 Return on Net Worth 0.06 0.01

Cautionary Statement

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be “FORWARD LOOKING” within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein, important factors that could influence the Companys operations include domestic economic Conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, and change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, other statutes and other factors such as industrial relations