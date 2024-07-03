Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹114.2
Prev. Close₹112
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹114.2
Day's Low₹113.75
52 Week's High₹161
52 Week's Low₹48.84
Book Value₹48.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.32
6.32
7.28
7.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.06
41.52
39.87
36.78
Net Worth
25.38
47.84
47.15
44.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.01
14.26
10
3.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satish Gogia
Executive Director
Brijesh Saxena
Independent Director
Rajiv Kapur
Non Executive Director
Simarjeet Singh Baweja
CFO & Company Secretary
Bharti Rana
Independent Director
Aarti Tanwar
Additional Director
Ankur Gogia
Independent Director
Aanal Mehta
Independent Director
Rajat Raja Kothari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gogia Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Gogia International Securities Limited formerly known as Gogia Capital Services Ltd., was incorporated as a private limited company on June 1994 and subsequently converted into public limited company on May 1995. The company was promoted by Sh. Satish Gogia to carry on the business of arranging technical & Financial collaboration and Joint venture for projects being set up in Indian by Foreign Collaborators, to provide consultancy & other advisory services, to act as Stock Broker, to render other corporate management consultancy services. In May 1995, the company got registered with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and commenced this business. Presently, it is engaged in Share and Commodity Broking Services and also a Depository Participant. The company has entered into MOU with M/s D Berges GmbH, part of DSI Dr. Stange International Group, a leading consultancy organization in Germany specializing in Merger & Acquisitions for Mergers & Acquisition of Units in India by European and US Companies.The company came to public on Jan 1996 to mobilize Rs. 277 lacs by offering 2770000 shares at part to consolidate its capital base and augment its long term resources to expand its business and to increase investment operations and Securities trading activities.Due to market conditions the company deferred its plans to open subsidiary companies in Mauritius, Singapore, USA, Dubai. The name of the Company resultantly was changed from Gogia International Securities Limited to Gogia C
The Gogia Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is ₹71.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gogia Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is ₹48.84 and ₹161 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gogia Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.93%, 3 Years at 12.17%, 1 Year at 11.72%, 6 Month at 51.35%, 3 Month at 62.34% and 1 Month at 0.18%.
