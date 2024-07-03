iifl-logo-icon 1
Gogia Capital Services Ltd Share Price

113.75
(1.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open114.2
  • Day's High114.2
  • 52 Wk High161
  • Prev. Close112
  • Day's Low113.75
  • 52 Wk Low 48.84
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.6
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gogia Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 May, 2024

arrow

31 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Gogia Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gogia Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.15%

Non-Promoter- 38.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gogia Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.32

6.32

7.28

7.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.06

41.52

39.87

36.78

Net Worth

25.38

47.84

47.15

44.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.01

14.26

10

3.29

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gogia Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gogia Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satish Gogia

Executive Director

Brijesh Saxena

Independent Director

Rajiv Kapur

Non Executive Director

Simarjeet Singh Baweja

CFO & Company Secretary

Bharti Rana

Independent Director

Aarti Tanwar

Additional Director

Ankur Gogia

Independent Director

Aanal Mehta

Independent Director

Rajat Raja Kothari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gogia Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Gogia International Securities Limited formerly known as Gogia Capital Services Ltd., was incorporated as a private limited company on June 1994 and subsequently converted into public limited company on May 1995. The company was promoted by Sh. Satish Gogia to carry on the business of arranging technical & Financial collaboration and Joint venture for projects being set up in Indian by Foreign Collaborators, to provide consultancy & other advisory services, to act as Stock Broker, to render other corporate management consultancy services. In May 1995, the company got registered with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and commenced this business. Presently, it is engaged in Share and Commodity Broking Services and also a Depository Participant. The company has entered into MOU with M/s D Berges GmbH, part of DSI Dr. Stange International Group, a leading consultancy organization in Germany specializing in Merger & Acquisitions for Mergers & Acquisition of Units in India by European and US Companies.The company came to public on Jan 1996 to mobilize Rs. 277 lacs by offering 2770000 shares at part to consolidate its capital base and augment its long term resources to expand its business and to increase investment operations and Securities trading activities.Due to market conditions the company deferred its plans to open subsidiary companies in Mauritius, Singapore, USA, Dubai. The name of the Company resultantly was changed from Gogia International Securities Limited to Gogia C
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gogia Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Gogia Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gogia Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is ₹71.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gogia Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is 0 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gogia Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gogia Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is ₹48.84 and ₹161 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gogia Capital Services Ltd?

Gogia Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 22.93%, 3 Years at 12.17%, 1 Year at 11.72%, 6 Month at 51.35%, 3 Month at 62.34% and 1 Month at 0.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gogia Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gogia Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.15 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.85 %

