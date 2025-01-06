Gogia Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.01
14.26
10
3.29
Other operating items
Operating
-4.01
14.26
10
3.29
Capital expenditure
-0.23
1.24
-1.83
0
Free cash flow
-4.24
15.5
8.17
3.29
Equity raised
71.07
49.41
24.74
23.01
Investing
4.97
-1.31
1.31
0
Financing
0
12.61
15.6
2.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.8
76.21
49.82
29.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.