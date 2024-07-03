Gogia Capital Services Ltd Summary

Gogia International Securities Limited formerly known as Gogia Capital Services Ltd., was incorporated as a private limited company on June 1994 and subsequently converted into public limited company on May 1995. The company was promoted by Sh. Satish Gogia to carry on the business of arranging technical & Financial collaboration and Joint venture for projects being set up in Indian by Foreign Collaborators, to provide consultancy & other advisory services, to act as Stock Broker, to render other corporate management consultancy services. In May 1995, the company got registered with SEBI as category III Merchant Banker and commenced this business. Presently, it is engaged in Share and Commodity Broking Services and also a Depository Participant. The company has entered into MOU with M/s D Berges GmbH, part of DSI Dr. Stange International Group, a leading consultancy organization in Germany specializing in Merger & Acquisitions for Mergers & Acquisition of Units in India by European and US Companies.The company came to public on Jan 1996 to mobilize Rs. 277 lacs by offering 2770000 shares at part to consolidate its capital base and augment its long term resources to expand its business and to increase investment operations and Securities trading activities.Due to market conditions the company deferred its plans to open subsidiary companies in Mauritius, Singapore, USA, Dubai. The name of the Company resultantly was changed from Gogia International Securities Limited to Gogia Capital Services Limited effective April 2, 2009.The Company engaged in Share and Commodity Broking Services and also a Depository Participant. The Company offer a diverse portfolio of stocks and create a balanced investment strategy. With the help of its Currency Trading solutions, investigate the dynamics of currency markets. It take advantage of professional direction to negotiate foreign exchange markets. It trade in a wide range of commodities, from precious metals to agricultural products. The stock market is known to be a place where one can gain the profits he/ she hard-earned money deserves.