To the Members of GOGIA CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of GOGIA CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. That Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the “Annexure A” statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements Refer Note 22(b) to the financial statement.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

Date: 29th May, 2024 For Sandeep Kumar Singh & Co. Place: Delhi Chartered Accountants

Sd/- (Sandeep Kumar Singh, FCA)

Proprietor Membership No. 511685

FRN: 035528N

UDIN: 24511685BKFYXL7349

Annexure A

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024:

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The company has a regular program of physically verifying all the fixed assets at the year end, which is in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the assets. No material discrepancies as compared to book records were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

2. There are no inventories since the company is engaged in rendering stock and commodity broking services.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted the loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) of Para 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of the para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act in respect of services rendered by the Company.

7. According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues payable including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income Tax, and Cess were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

8. On the basis of verification of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to Financial Institutions / Banks. The Company has not raised any monies against issue of debentures.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not availed any term loans nor raised any monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments).

10. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and as per the information and explanations given to us by the Management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

11. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has paid/ provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and Section 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable.

15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Date: 29TH May, 2024

For Sandeep Kumar Singh & Co.

Place: Delhi Chartered Accountants

Sd/- (Sandeep Kumar Singh, FCA)

Proprietor Membership No. 511685

FRN: 035528N

UDIN: 24511685BKFYXL7349

Annexure B

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of GOGIA CAPITAL SERVICES LIMITED (“the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that : pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company except that the Internal Financial Controls needs to be strengthened considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Date: 29th May, 2024 For Sandeep Kumar Singh & Co.

Place: Delhi Chartered Accountants

Sd/- (Sandeep Kumar Singh, FCA)

Proprietor Membership No. 511685

FRN: 035528N

UDIN: 24511685BKFYXL7349