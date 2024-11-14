iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gogia Capital Services Ltd Board Meeting

111.5
(0.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Gogia Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Gogia Capital Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held to consider Notice of EGM etc
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Gogia Capital Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and consideration of appointment of statutory auditor Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 09 August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Gogia Capital Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 and other agenda as per letter attached herewith. Approval of Audited Financial Results for year ended March 2024, approval of name change, appointment of additional directors and Notice of ensuing AGM Pursuant to our intimation dated 30t March 2024, proposed name ie. Gogia Capital Growth Limited has been approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
Gogia Capital Services Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Change of name of the company and appointment of Additional Director namely Mr Ankur Gogia Considered agenda w.r.t. change of name of the company pursuant to NSEs Circular. Copy of Outcome is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/03/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Quarterly Results Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Gogia Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gogia Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.