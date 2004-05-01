To the Members of Gokak Textiles Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Gokak Textiles Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 ("Ind AS"), as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the loss and the total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 51 of the standalone financial statements which describes the Composite Scheme of Arrangement (‘the Scheme) for reduction of share capital and re-organisation of reserves of the Company and amalgamation by absorption of Suryoday One Energy Private Limited with the Company, which has been approved by National Company Law Tribunal – Bengaluru Bench on April 24, 2024 with Appointed Date of April 01, 2022. The said Scheme became effective from May 24, 2024. Accordingly, the standalone financial statements have been prepared after taking into consideration the effect of the provisions of the Scheme with effect from the Appointed Date and consequently, the corresponding figures have also been restated. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. Those matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

a) Accounting for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement Description of Key Audit Matter:

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (‘NCLT), in its order dated April 24, 2024 (‘the Order) approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement for reduction of share capital and re-organisation of reserves of the Company and amalgamation (by way of absorption) of Suroyoday One Energy Private Limited (‘SOEPL or ‘transferor company) into the Company (‘the Scheme).

Pursuant to the Order, the Appointed Date of the Scheme was fixed at April 01, 2022 and the Scheme has become effective from May 24, 2024 i.e. the last date on which the certified copy of the Order was filed with the Registrar of the Companies by the both amalgamating companies.

The amalgamation has been accounted by applying the principles as set out in Appendix C of IND AS 103 "Business Combinations" and in accordance with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) circular dated August 21, 2019, the Company has considered the Appointed Date (i.e. April 01, 2022) as the date of amalgamation. Accordingly, the Company has prepared its standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 after giving effect to the aforesaid Scheme.

Refer Note 51 of the standalone financial statements for detailed accounting treatment and related disclosures.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

• We pursued the approved Scheme for appropriateness of the determination of the effective date, appointed date and accounting treatment as prescribed in the Scheme.

• We understood the process and controls and their effectiveness for accounting of the Scheme in respect of the capital reduction and amalgamation.

• We traced the balances used for the capital reduction and amalgamation from the respective books of accounts of the companies.

• We reviewed the treatment for alignment in respect of difference in accounting policies for certain items of financial statements and elimination of inter-company balances of the amalgamating companies.

• We assessed the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures relating the capital reduction and amalgamation made in the standalone financial statements.

b) Going Concern Assessment Description of Key Audit Matter:

During the year, the Company incurred losses of Rs 1,756.70 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has accumulated losses of Rs 18,345.49 lakhs as on March 31, 2024. Further the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets by Rs 5,384.40 lakhs as at March 31, 2024. These conditions indicate requirement of assessment of the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

The Companys financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis on the reporting date, based on the reasons stated in Note 48 of the standalone financial statements.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

• We evaluated the appropriateness of managements use of going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with Standard on Auditing issued by ICAI in this regard.

• We evaluated the managements plans for future actions in relation to its going concern assessment, to assess whether the outcome of those plans is likely to improve the situation and whether managements plans are feasible in the circumstances.

• We considered the expected effect of the capital reduction and amalgamation of the solar power business into the Company.

• We assessed the possible mitigating actions identified by management in the event that actual cash flows are below forecast.

• We discussed and obtained a written letter from the holding company indicating its intention and ability to support the Companys financial and operating requirements through infusion of additional capital as and when necessary.

c) Impairment testing of investment in equity shares of subsidiary Description of Key Audit Matter:

The Company has investment of Rs 2,499.00 lakhs in the equity shares of Gokak Power & Energy Limited (‘GPEL) which represents 51% of its equity capital. GPEL is engaged in the business of generation and distribution of hydro power and significant portion of power generated by GPEL is used by the Company for its textile factory.

Investments in subsidiaries are valued at cost adjusted for impairment losses, if any. In line with "Ind AS 36 Impairment of assets", in the presence of an impairment indicator, the Company carries out an impairment test by comparing the recoverable amount of the investments, determined according to the value in use method and their carrying amount.

GPEL has accumulated losses of Rs 3,344.60 lakhs as on March 31, 2024 which indicates that the investment in GPEL could be impaired and requires impairment testing.

The valuation process adopted by management is complex and is based on a series of assumptions, such as the forecast cash flows, the appropriate discounting rate (WACC) and the long-term growth rate. These assumptions are, by nature, influenced by future expectations regarding the evolution of external market conditions. Based on the impairment test carried out by the management, it was concluded that impairment is not necessary.

How the matter was addressed in our audit:

We analysed the methods and assumptions applied by management to carry out the impairment test though following procedures:

• identification and understanding of the significant controls implemented by the Company over the impairment testing process;

• analysis of the reasonableness of the principal assumptions made to estimate their cash flows by obtaining information from management that we deemed to be significant;

• We also examined the adequacy of the information provided by the Company about the impairment test and its consistency with the requirements of Ind AS 36;

• analysis of actual data of the year and previous years in comparison with the original plan, in order to assess the nature of variances and the reliability of the planning process;

• assessment of the reasonableness of the discount rate (WACC) and the long-term growth rate;

• verification that the carrying amount of the investment was determined properly and comparison with the value in use resulting from the impairment test.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis and Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16), as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. (Refer Note 44 of the standalone financial statements) ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than those disclosed in the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on audit procedures performed, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Gokak Textiles Limited of even date) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As informed to us, the Company has a program for physical verification of fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In our opinion the periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program certain fixed assets have been verified by the Management and we were informed that no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, capital work-in progress and Investment property, according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of the registered sale deed / title deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date, except for the following:

Description of the property: Land [parts measuring 29.35 Acres*] Gross cost and carrying amount Rs 11.35 lakhs As at March 31, 2024 Held in the name of: Gokak Patel Volkart Limited Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee: No Period held since: 1992 Reason for not being in the name of the Company: The title deeds were held in the name of erstwhile Gokak Patel Volkart Limited which amalgamated into Forbes Gokak Limited and subsequently, was demerged into Gokak Textiles Limited. During the year, titles of land parts measuring 38.51 acres were registered in the name of the Company. However, in the case of the balance area of 29.35 acres as disclosed, the Company is still in the process of transferring the title in the name of Company which are under litigation due to certain disputed legal matters.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated, or were pending, during the year against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory during the year. In our opinion, with regards to the nature and size of its inventories, the frequency is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such physical verification carried out during the year were appropriate. Discrepancies noted during such physical verification were less than 10% of respective inventory classes. All discrepancies noted during the year were properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the year, the Company did not have any sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from any bank or financial institution on the basis of security of its current assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investments or provided any advance in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided any security to any other entity during the year. The Company has provided loan (by way of novation) to its subsidiary in respect of which: (a) (A) Aggregate amount of loan granted to the subsidiary (by way of novation) during the year was Rs 6,427.30 lakhs and balance outstanding in respect of such loan as on balance sheet date was Rs 5,990.57 lakhs (including interest accrued).

(B) The Company has not granted any loans to parties other than the said subsidiary during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the loan granted to the subsidiary (by way of novation) is not, prima-facie, prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the loan granted to the subsidiary (by way of novation), is demand loan and no schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. According to the information and explanations given to us, the repayments has been received as and when demanded by the Company during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the loan granted to the subsidiary (by way of novation), is demand loan and no amount was overdue in respect of the loans outstanding during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, no loans had been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the dues of existing loans given to same parties.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company had granted loan aggregating to Rs 6,427.30 lakhs to its subsidiary (by way of novation) which is repayable on demand, being 100% of the total such loans granted during the year.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans given (by way of novation) to its subsidiary. The Company has not made any investment, given any guarantee or security covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. (v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public in accordance with the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any relevant provisions of the Act and rules framed thereunder. Accordingly, paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at the year ended for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, dues of Income tax, Excise duty and Goods and Service tax which have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount unpaid (Rs in lakhs)* The Karnataka Special Tax on Entry of Certain Goods Act, 2004 Entry Tax High Court of Karnataka, Bangalore October 2004 to March 2007 114.58 The Excise Duty Act, 1944 Duty of excise The Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Mangalore F.Y. 2004-05 and F.Y. 2005-06 32.62 The Excise Duty Act, 1944 Duty of excise The Supreme Court of India December 2004 to May 2005 110.38

*Net of amounts paid in protest.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of principal or payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes by the Company. (e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that during the year, the Company has taken loan (by way of novation) from its parent to meet the obligations of its subsidiary, details of which are as follows:

Nature of loan Name of Lender Amount involved (Rs in lakhs) Purpose Remarks Unsecured inter-corporate deposit Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Limited 6,427.30 G e n e r a l Corporate purpose Refer Note 6B of the standalone financial statements.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in subsidiary. The Company did not have any joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partly or optionally) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this Report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year. (xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a ‘nidhi company and it has not accepted any deposits. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii)(a), paragraph 3(xii)(b) and paragraph 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of this Report, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act and paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the ‘Group (as defined the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Direction 2016) has two Core Investment Companies (CICs) as part of the ‘Group.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company has incurred cash losses of Rs 564.41 lakhs in the current financial year and cash losses of Rs 1,255.01 lakhs (re-stated on account of merger) in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, and based on our procedures as specified in the sub-paragraph (b) of ‘Key Audit Matter paragraph of our Report, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company was not required to spent any amount in terms of Section 135 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act and paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, the Company did not have any ongoing project in terms of Section 135 of the Act during the year. Accordingly, provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act and paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of the Company of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Opinion

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of Gokak Textiles Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31 2024, based on the criteria for internal control with reference to the standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining Internal Financial Controls based on the criteria for Internal Control with reference to the standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal Control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an Audit of Internal Financial Controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain Reasonable Assurance about whether adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of Internal Control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the Auditors Judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone financial statements

A companys Internal Financial Control with reference to the standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of Financial Reporting and the preparation of the financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted Accounting Principles. A companys Internal Financial Control with reference to the standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to the financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to the standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.