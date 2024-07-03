iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokak Textiles Ltd Share Price

156.75
(-3.24%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open160.05
  • Day's High160.05
  • 52 Wk High276
  • Prev. Close162
  • Day's Low153.9
  • 52 Wk Low 88.38
  • Turnover (lac)3.46
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value33.79
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gokak Textiles Ltd KEY RATIOS

Gokak Textiles Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gokak Textiles Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gokak Textiles Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.55%

Non-Promoter- 8.61%

Institutions: 8.61%

Non-Institutions: 17.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gokak Textiles Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

155.33

91.06

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

189.37

185.81

Reserves

-119.41

-102.6

-260.89

-228.59

Net Worth

35.92

-11.54

-65.02

-36.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.7

98.21

173.04

77.57

yoy growth (%)

8.64

-43.24

123.05

-22.76

Raw materials

-67.75

-68.25

-120.05

-52.23

As % of sales

63.49

69.49

69.38

67.33

Employee costs

-32.06

-29.01

-28.26

-25.48

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.87

-44.58

-36.21

-36.91

Depreciation

-6.05

-6.06

-6.5

-7.11

Tax paid

0

0

-0.98

3.09

Working capital

-10.76

-16.19

12.16

-13.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.64

-43.24

123.05

-22.76

Op profit growth

-35.87

61.28

-26.36

72.57

EBIT growth

-28.82

45.52

12.15

47.08

Net profit growth

-17.3

19.86

9.96

38.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

131.06

115.62

125.84

110.81

102.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

131.06

115.62

125.84

110.81

102.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.34

6.26

4.33

2.45

4.54

Gokak Textiles Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gokak Textiles Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pradip N Kapadia

Independent Director

D G Prasad

Managing Director & CEO

Ramesh R Patil

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rakesh M Nanwani

Director

Tripti Navani

Independent Director

Nikhil Bhatia

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vinod Bhandawat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gokak Textiles Ltd

Summary

Gokak Textiles Limited was formerly incorporated under the name of ANS Textiles (Bangalore) Limited on March 27, 2006. The name was changed to Gokak Textiles Limited, with effect from January 23, 2007. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Textile Division of erstwhile Forbes Gokak Limited (now known as Forbes & Company Limited) was transferred to Gokak Textiles Limited with effect from April 1, 2007.Presently, the Company is in the business of textile, manufacturing cotton yarn, blended yarn, industrial fabrics, terry towels, t-shirts, polos, undergarments, etc. The Companys fellow subsidiaries include Forbes & Company Limited, Forbes Doris & Naess Maritime Limited, Forbes Technosys Limited, Volkart Fleming Shipping & Services Limited, Eureka Forbes Ltd. and Forval International Services Ltd. Apart from this, the Company has 3 power plants with a total capacity of 10.8 MW: the old 3.5-MW power house,2.8-MW DJ Madan power house and a new 4.5-MW unit. On January 17, 2012, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary Gokak Power & Energy Ltd. In 2011-12, the whole of Hydro Power Business of the Company was transferred to its subsidiary Gokak Power & Energy Limited for a consideration of Rs.120 Crores effective from 20th September, 2012.
Company FAQs

What is the Gokak Textiles Ltd share price today?

The Gokak Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd is ₹101.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gokak Textiles Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gokak Textiles Ltd is 0 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gokak Textiles Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokak Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokak Textiles Ltd is ₹88.38 and ₹276 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gokak Textiles Ltd?

Gokak Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.33%, 3 Years at 78.05%, 1 Year at 76.05%, 6 Month at 5.19%, 3 Month at -25.65% and 1 Month at -4.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gokak Textiles Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gokak Textiles Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.56 %
Institutions - 8.62 %
Public - 17.82 %

