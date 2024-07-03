SectorTextiles
Open₹160.05
Prev. Close₹162
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.46
Day's High₹160.05
Day's Low₹153.9
52 Week's High₹276
52 Week's Low₹88.38
Book Value₹33.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
155.33
91.06
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
189.37
185.81
Reserves
-119.41
-102.6
-260.89
-228.59
Net Worth
35.92
-11.54
-65.02
-36.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.7
98.21
173.04
77.57
yoy growth (%)
8.64
-43.24
123.05
-22.76
Raw materials
-67.75
-68.25
-120.05
-52.23
As % of sales
63.49
69.49
69.38
67.33
Employee costs
-32.06
-29.01
-28.26
-25.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.87
-44.58
-36.21
-36.91
Depreciation
-6.05
-6.06
-6.5
-7.11
Tax paid
0
0
-0.98
3.09
Working capital
-10.76
-16.19
12.16
-13.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.64
-43.24
123.05
-22.76
Op profit growth
-35.87
61.28
-26.36
72.57
EBIT growth
-28.82
45.52
12.15
47.08
Net profit growth
-17.3
19.86
9.96
38.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
131.06
115.62
125.84
110.81
102.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
131.06
115.62
125.84
110.81
102.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.34
6.26
4.33
2.45
4.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pradip N Kapadia
Independent Director
D G Prasad
Managing Director & CEO
Ramesh R Patil
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rakesh M Nanwani
Director
Tripti Navani
Independent Director
Nikhil Bhatia
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vinod Bhandawat
Summary
Gokak Textiles Limited was formerly incorporated under the name of ANS Textiles (Bangalore) Limited on March 27, 2006. The name was changed to Gokak Textiles Limited, with effect from January 23, 2007. As per the Scheme of Arrangement, the Textile Division of erstwhile Forbes Gokak Limited (now known as Forbes & Company Limited) was transferred to Gokak Textiles Limited with effect from April 1, 2007.Presently, the Company is in the business of textile, manufacturing cotton yarn, blended yarn, industrial fabrics, terry towels, t-shirts, polos, undergarments, etc. The Companys fellow subsidiaries include Forbes & Company Limited, Forbes Doris & Naess Maritime Limited, Forbes Technosys Limited, Volkart Fleming Shipping & Services Limited, Eureka Forbes Ltd. and Forval International Services Ltd. Apart from this, the Company has 3 power plants with a total capacity of 10.8 MW: the old 3.5-MW power house,2.8-MW DJ Madan power house and a new 4.5-MW unit. On January 17, 2012, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary Gokak Power & Energy Ltd. In 2011-12, the whole of Hydro Power Business of the Company was transferred to its subsidiary Gokak Power & Energy Limited for a consideration of Rs.120 Crores effective from 20th September, 2012.
The Gokak Textiles Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gokak Textiles Ltd is ₹101.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gokak Textiles Ltd is 0 and 4.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gokak Textiles Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gokak Textiles Ltd is ₹88.38 and ₹276 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gokak Textiles Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.33%, 3 Years at 78.05%, 1 Year at 76.05%, 6 Month at 5.19%, 3 Month at -25.65% and 1 Month at -4.62%.
