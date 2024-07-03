iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gokak Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

147.95
(-1.33%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

79.79

62.49

92.37

77.19

81.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.79

62.49

92.37

77.19

81.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.77

4.8

4.75

1.54

2.04

Total Income

97.56

67.29

97.11

78.73

83.83

Total Expenditure

93.99

71.68

100.47

85.47

99.91

PBIDT

3.56

-4.4

-3.36

-6.74

-16.08

Interest

14.95

14.91

16.39

16.14

14.72

PBDT

-11.39

-19.31

-19.75

-22.87

-30.8

Depreciation

4.37

4.5

4.94

5.36

5.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.76

-23.82

-24.69

-28.23

-36.15

Minority Interest After NP

-1.85

-0.32

-2.23

-2.35

-2.04

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.91

-23.49

-22.46

-25.88

-34.1

Extra-ordinary Items

9.39

2.12

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.3

-25.61

-22.46

-25.88

-34.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-21.4

-36.15

-34.56

-39.81

-52.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.46

-7.04

-3.63

-8.73

-19.65

PBDTM(%)

-14.27

-30.9

-21.38

-29.62

-37.65

PATM(%)

-19.75

-38.11

-26.72

-36.57

-44.19

Gokak Textiles: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokak Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.