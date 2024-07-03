Gokak Textiles Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
79.79
62.49
92.37
77.19
81.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.79
62.49
92.37
77.19
81.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.77
4.8
4.75
1.54
2.04
Total Income
97.56
67.29
97.11
78.73
83.83
Total Expenditure
93.99
71.68
100.47
85.47
99.91
PBIDT
3.56
-4.4
-3.36
-6.74
-16.08
Interest
14.95
14.91
16.39
16.14
14.72
PBDT
-11.39
-19.31
-19.75
-22.87
-30.8
Depreciation
4.37
4.5
4.94
5.36
5.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.76
-23.82
-24.69
-28.23
-36.15
Minority Interest After NP
-1.85
-0.32
-2.23
-2.35
-2.04
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.91
-23.49
-22.46
-25.88
-34.1
Extra-ordinary Items
9.39
2.12
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.3
-25.61
-22.46
-25.88
-34.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-21.4
-36.15
-34.56
-39.81
-52.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.46
-7.04
-3.63
-8.73
-19.65
PBDTM(%)
-14.27
-30.9
-21.38
-29.62
-37.65
PATM(%)
-19.75
-38.11
-26.72
-36.57
-44.19
