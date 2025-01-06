iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokak Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

153.9
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Gokak Textiles FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-36.87

-44.58

-36.21

-36.91

Depreciation

-6.05

-6.06

-6.5

-7.11

Tax paid

0

0

-0.98

3.09

Working capital

-10.76

-16.19

12.16

-13.34

Other operating items

Operating

-53.68

-66.84

-31.54

-54.28

Capital expenditure

-0.56

-1.59

-0.09

0.02

Free cash flow

-54.24

-68.43

-31.64

-54.25

Equity raised

-379.97

-217.65

87.9

47.08

Investing

0

-0.01

0

-0.1

Financing

199.45

92.49

14.19

-33.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-234.77

-193.6

70.45

-41.06

