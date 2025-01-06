Gokak Textiles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-36.87
-44.58
-36.21
-36.91
Depreciation
-6.05
-6.06
-6.5
-7.11
Tax paid
0
0
-0.98
3.09
Working capital
-10.76
-16.19
12.16
-13.34
Other operating items
Operating
-53.68
-66.84
-31.54
-54.28
Capital expenditure
-0.56
-1.59
-0.09
0.02
Free cash flow
-54.24
-68.43
-31.64
-54.25
Equity raised
-379.97
-217.65
87.9
47.08
Investing
0
-0.01
0
-0.1
Financing
199.45
92.49
14.19
-33.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-234.77
-193.6
70.45
-41.06
