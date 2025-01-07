Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
106.7
98.21
173.04
77.57
yoy growth (%)
8.64
-43.24
123.05
-22.76
Raw materials
-67.75
-68.25
-120.05
-52.23
As % of sales
63.49
69.49
69.38
67.33
Employee costs
-32.06
-29.01
-28.26
-25.48
As % of sales
30.05
29.53
16.33
32.85
Other costs
-26.7
-31.86
-43.88
-25.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
25.02
32.43
25.35
33.35
Operating profit
-19.82
-30.9
-19.16
-26.02
OPM
-18.57
-31.46
-11.07
-33.54
Depreciation
-6.05
-6.06
-6.5
-7.11
Interest expense
-13.36
-11.55
-13.51
-16.68
Other income
2.36
3.94
2.97
12.89
Profit before tax
-36.87
-44.58
-36.21
-36.91
Taxes
0
0
-0.98
3.09
Tax rate
0
0
2.71
-8.37
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-36.87
-44.58
-37.19
-33.82
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-36.87
-44.58
-37.19
-33.82
yoy growth (%)
-17.3
19.86
9.96
38.97
NPM
-34.55
-45.39
-21.49
-43.6
