Gokak Textiles Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

149.95
(-3.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

106.7

98.21

173.04

77.57

yoy growth (%)

8.64

-43.24

123.05

-22.76

Raw materials

-67.75

-68.25

-120.05

-52.23

As % of sales

63.49

69.49

69.38

67.33

Employee costs

-32.06

-29.01

-28.26

-25.48

As % of sales

30.05

29.53

16.33

32.85

Other costs

-26.7

-31.86

-43.88

-25.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

25.02

32.43

25.35

33.35

Operating profit

-19.82

-30.9

-19.16

-26.02

OPM

-18.57

-31.46

-11.07

-33.54

Depreciation

-6.05

-6.06

-6.5

-7.11

Interest expense

-13.36

-11.55

-13.51

-16.68

Other income

2.36

3.94

2.97

12.89

Profit before tax

-36.87

-44.58

-36.21

-36.91

Taxes

0

0

-0.98

3.09

Tax rate

0

0

2.71

-8.37

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-36.87

-44.58

-37.19

-33.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-36.87

-44.58

-37.19

-33.82

yoy growth (%)

-17.3

19.86

9.96

38.97

NPM

-34.55

-45.39

-21.49

-43.6

