Gokak Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
28.58
26.42
24.27
31.73
40.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.58
26.42
24.27
31.73
40.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.75
1.96
1.55
0.56
9.04
Total Income
29.33
28.38
25.81
32.29
49.9
Total Expenditure
22.52
21.53
22.79
25.42
33.91
PBIDT
6.81
6.85
3.02
6.87
15.99
Interest
8
6.56
3.72
7.48
4.75
PBDT
-1.2
0.29
-0.69
-0.62
11.24
Depreciation
5.07
5.03
5.15
5.22
5.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.27
-4.74
-5.85
-5.84
6.02
Minority Interest After NP
0.87
0.3
-2.33
-0.53
-0.38
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-7.13
-5.04
-3.52
-5.31
6.41
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
9.39
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-7.13
-5.04
-3.52
-5.31
-2.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-10.98
-7.76
-5.41
-8.17
9.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.82
25.92
12.44
21.65
39.13
PBDTM(%)
-4.19
1.09
-2.84
-1.95
27.5
PATM(%)
-21.93
-17.94
-24.1
-18.4
14.73
