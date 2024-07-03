iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gokak Textiles Ltd Quarterly Results

149.95
(-3.01%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

28.58

26.42

24.27

31.73

40.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.58

26.42

24.27

31.73

40.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.75

1.96

1.55

0.56

9.04

Total Income

29.33

28.38

25.81

32.29

49.9

Total Expenditure

22.52

21.53

22.79

25.42

33.91

PBIDT

6.81

6.85

3.02

6.87

15.99

Interest

8

6.56

3.72

7.48

4.75

PBDT

-1.2

0.29

-0.69

-0.62

11.24

Depreciation

5.07

5.03

5.15

5.22

5.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.27

-4.74

-5.85

-5.84

6.02

Minority Interest After NP

0.87

0.3

-2.33

-0.53

-0.38

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-7.13

-5.04

-3.52

-5.31

6.41

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

9.39

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-7.13

-5.04

-3.52

-5.31

-2.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-10.98

-7.76

-5.41

-8.17

9.86

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.82

25.92

12.44

21.65

39.13

PBDTM(%)

-4.19

1.09

-2.84

-1.95

27.5

PATM(%)

-21.93

-17.94

-24.1

-18.4

14.73

Gokak Textiles: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gokak Textiles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.