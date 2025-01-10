iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokak Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

139.7
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

155.33

91.06

6.5

6.5

Preference Capital

0

0

189.37

185.81

Reserves

-119.41

-102.6

-260.89

-228.59

Net Worth

35.92

-11.54

-65.02

-36.28

Minority Interest

Debt

259.49

250.71

133.29

106.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

295.41

239.17

68.27

70.19

Fixed Assets

235.24

259.63

55.89

61.74

Intangible Assets

Investments

24.99

24.99

24.99

24.99

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

27.09

-49.53

-14.61

-19.94

Inventories

12.82

15.71

15.99

18.37

Inventory Days

62.83

Sundry Debtors

11.49

7.88

3.33

5.17

Debtor Days

17.68

Other Current Assets

86.48

21.16

10

13.22

Sundry Creditors

-17.48

-25.34

-20.37

-34.22

Creditor Days

117.05

Other Current Liabilities

-66.22

-68.94

-23.56

-22.48

Cash

8.08

4.07

1.99

3.41

Total Assets

295.4

239.16

68.26

70.2

