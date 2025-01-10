Gokak Textiles Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
155.33
91.06
6.5
6.5
Preference Capital
0
0
189.37
185.81
Reserves
-119.41
-102.6
-260.89
-228.59
Net Worth
35.92
-11.54
-65.02
-36.28
Minority Interest
Debt
259.49
250.71
133.29
106.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
295.41
239.17
68.27
70.19
Fixed Assets
235.24
259.63
55.89
61.74
Intangible Assets
Investments
24.99
24.99
24.99
24.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
27.09
-49.53
-14.61
-19.94
Inventories
12.82
15.71
15.99
18.37
Inventory Days
62.83
Sundry Debtors
11.49
7.88
3.33
5.17
Debtor Days
17.68
Other Current Assets
86.48
21.16
10
13.22
Sundry Creditors
-17.48
-25.34
-20.37
-34.22
Creditor Days
117.05
Other Current Liabilities
-66.22
-68.94
-23.56
-22.48
Cash
8.08
4.07
1.99
3.41
Total Assets
295.4
239.16
68.26
70.2
