Gokak Textiles Ltd Key Ratios

125
(-2.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.7

-41.98

113.42

-18.16

Op profit growth

-51.76

136.39

-39.85

36.98

EBIT growth

-39.44

88.29

14.51

1.46

Net profit growth

-23.4

17.37

24.54

23.92

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-10.92

-24.4

-5.98

-21.25

EBIT margin

-15.12

-26.89

-8.28

-15.44

Net profit margin

-30.77

-43.27

-21.39

-36.65

RoCE

-17.82

-20.16

-8

-6.99

RoNW

8.85

15.26

20.08

13.17

RoA

-9.06

-8.1

-5.16

-4.15

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-58.5

-73.22

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-63.39

-79.45

-69.98

-59.41

Book value per share

-150.27

-146.06

-78.28

-67.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.44

-0.17

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.41

-0.16

-0.64

-0.77

P/B

-0.06

-0.03

-0.16

-0.68

EV/EBIDTA

-20.58

-9.95

-30.31

-45.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

24.88

-19.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

31.99

41.4

21.34

42.28

Inventory days

63.73

85.26

61.19

153.94

Creditor days

-89.86

-67.45

-39.48

-88.09

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.78

1.39

0.64

0.48

Net debt / equity

-1.86

-2.06

-3.68

-4.21

Net debt / op. profit

-15.01

-7.82

-17.66

-10.39

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.14

-66.33

-67.7

-62.87

Employee costs

-29.56

-28.77

-16.27

-31.37

Other costs

-20.22

-29.29

-22.01

-27

