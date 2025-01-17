Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.7
-41.98
113.42
-18.16
Op profit growth
-51.76
136.39
-39.85
36.98
EBIT growth
-39.44
88.29
14.51
1.46
Net profit growth
-23.4
17.37
24.54
23.92
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-10.92
-24.4
-5.98
-21.25
EBIT margin
-15.12
-26.89
-8.28
-15.44
Net profit margin
-30.77
-43.27
-21.39
-36.65
RoCE
-17.82
-20.16
-8
-6.99
RoNW
8.85
15.26
20.08
13.17
RoA
-9.06
-8.1
-5.16
-4.15
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-58.5
-73.22
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-63.39
-79.45
-69.98
-59.41
Book value per share
-150.27
-146.06
-78.28
-67.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.44
-0.17
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.41
-0.16
-0.64
-0.77
P/B
-0.06
-0.03
-0.16
-0.68
EV/EBIDTA
-20.58
-9.95
-30.31
-45.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
24.88
-19.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
31.99
41.4
21.34
42.28
Inventory days
63.73
85.26
61.19
153.94
Creditor days
-89.86
-67.45
-39.48
-88.09
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.78
1.39
0.64
0.48
Net debt / equity
-1.86
-2.06
-3.68
-4.21
Net debt / op. profit
-15.01
-7.82
-17.66
-10.39
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.14
-66.33
-67.7
-62.87
Employee costs
-29.56
-28.77
-16.27
-31.37
Other costs
-20.22
-29.29
-22.01
-27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.