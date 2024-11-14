Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 21 Dec 2024

Comments of the Board on fine levied by BSE Ltd.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 17 May 2024

GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. In terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window closing period for dealing in Shares of the Company by all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives has commenced from April 01 2024 and shall open 48 (Forty eight) hours after the results are made public. Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024