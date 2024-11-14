iifl-logo-icon 1
Gokak Textiles Ltd Board Meeting

130
(-2.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:59:00 AM

Gokak Textiles CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Dec 202421 Dec 2024
Comments of the Board on fine levied by BSE Ltd.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202417 May 2024
GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 alongwith the Report by Statutory Auditors of the Company. In terms of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window closing period for dealing in Shares of the Company by all designated persons of the Company and their immediate relatives has commenced from April 01 2024 and shall open 48 (Forty eight) hours after the results are made public. Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
GOKAK TEXTILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Financials Results for the quarter & nine months ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

