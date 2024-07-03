Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Summary

Goldcoin Health Foods was incorporated as a private limited in Mar.89 and was changed to a public limited company in Mar.95. It was promoted by Devang P Shah, Kishor J Shah and Rakesh R Sheth. The Company is engaged in Trading of Food Products mainly, in milk. The Company collects Raw Material and supplies it to the big dairy for finished products. The company which has its manufacturing facilities at Vasana, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1050 tpa, manufactures biscuits. The commercial production commenced in Mar.94 due to delay in installation of plant and machinery.The biscuits are marketed under the Amit and Biskis brand names. In 1995-96, the Company proposed to go in for an expansion to increase the capacity from 1050 tpa to 4200 tpa which includes the manufacture of value-added therapeutic biscuits alongwith normal short dough, hard dough biscuits and crakers. After the expansion, the capacity for normal biscuits is 3150 tpa and that of high-protein biscuits is 1050 tpa. The company made a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the expansion project and to meet the margin money of working capital requirements.The company established clientele in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.