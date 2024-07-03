Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹12.3
Prev. Close₹12.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹12.3
Day's Low₹12.3
52 Week's High₹13.55
52 Week's Low₹6.14
Book Value₹3.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.86
-1.49
-0.46
0.65
Net Worth
1.14
1.51
2.54
3.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.36
0.94
1.73
yoy growth (%)
-56.43
-61.75
-45.75
-31.74
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.31
-0.84
-1.71
As % of sales
86.97
87.11
89.47
98.66
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.02
0.02
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.74
0.82
0.04
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-56.43
-61.75
-45.75
-31.74
Op profit growth
-2.71
-269.34
-138.69
-272.62
EBIT growth
155.52
-181.91
-177.81
-279.23
Net profit growth
186.01
-167.85
-63.54
1,148.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Devang Shah
E D & Wholetime Director
Pravinaben
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashok Solanki
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hiren Mehta
Company Secretary
Niraj Baid.
Reports by Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd
Summary
Goldcoin Health Foods was incorporated as a private limited in Mar.89 and was changed to a public limited company in Mar.95. It was promoted by Devang P Shah, Kishor J Shah and Rakesh R Sheth. The Company is engaged in Trading of Food Products mainly, in milk. The Company collects Raw Material and supplies it to the big dairy for finished products. The company which has its manufacturing facilities at Vasana, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1050 tpa, manufactures biscuits. The commercial production commenced in Mar.94 due to delay in installation of plant and machinery.The biscuits are marketed under the Amit and Biskis brand names. In 1995-96, the Company proposed to go in for an expansion to increase the capacity from 1050 tpa to 4200 tpa which includes the manufacture of value-added therapeutic biscuits alongwith normal short dough, hard dough biscuits and crakers. After the expansion, the capacity for normal biscuits is 3150 tpa and that of high-protein biscuits is 1050 tpa. The company made a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the expansion project and to meet the margin money of working capital requirements.The company established clientele in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
The Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is ₹3.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is 0 and 3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is ₹6.14 and ₹13.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.96%, 3 Years at -2.55%, 1 Year at 68.72%, 6 Month at 73.73%, 3 Month at 58.71% and 1 Month at 11.51%.
