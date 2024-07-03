iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Share Price

12.3
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.3
  • Day's High12.3
  • 52 Wk High13.55
  • Prev. Close12.3
  • Day's Low12.3
  • 52 Wk Low 6.14
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

12.3

Prev. Close

12.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

12.3

Day's Low

12.3

52 Week's High

13.55

52 Week's Low

6.14

Book Value

3.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.31%

Non-Promoter- 60.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.86

-1.49

-0.46

0.65

Net Worth

1.14

1.51

2.54

3.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.36

0.94

1.73

yoy growth (%)

-56.43

-61.75

-45.75

-31.74

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.31

-0.84

-1.71

As % of sales

86.97

87.11

89.47

98.66

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.02

0.02

-0.03

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.74

0.82

0.04

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-56.43

-61.75

-45.75

-31.74

Op profit growth

-2.71

-269.34

-138.69

-272.62

EBIT growth

155.52

-181.91

-177.81

-279.23

Net profit growth

186.01

-167.85

-63.54

1,148.85

No Record Found

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Devang Shah

E D & Wholetime Director

Pravinaben

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashok Solanki

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hiren Mehta

Company Secretary

Niraj Baid.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd

Summary

Goldcoin Health Foods was incorporated as a private limited in Mar.89 and was changed to a public limited company in Mar.95. It was promoted by Devang P Shah, Kishor J Shah and Rakesh R Sheth. The Company is engaged in Trading of Food Products mainly, in milk. The Company collects Raw Material and supplies it to the big dairy for finished products. The company which has its manufacturing facilities at Vasana, Gujarat, with an installed capacity of 1050 tpa, manufactures biscuits. The commercial production commenced in Mar.94 due to delay in installation of plant and machinery.The biscuits are marketed under the Amit and Biskis brand names. In 1995-96, the Company proposed to go in for an expansion to increase the capacity from 1050 tpa to 4200 tpa which includes the manufacture of value-added therapeutic biscuits alongwith normal short dough, hard dough biscuits and crakers. After the expansion, the capacity for normal biscuits is 3150 tpa and that of high-protein biscuits is 1050 tpa. The company made a public issue in Dec.95 to part-finance the expansion project and to meet the margin money of working capital requirements.The company established clientele in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.
Company FAQs

What is the Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd share price today?

The Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is ₹3.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is 0 and 3.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is ₹6.14 and ₹13.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd?

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.96%, 3 Years at -2.55%, 1 Year at 68.72%, 6 Month at 73.73%, 3 Month at 58.71% and 1 Month at 11.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.