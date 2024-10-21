|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|21 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|Gold Coin Health Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial result for 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of board meeting held today ie 21st October 2024 at the registered office. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Gold Coin Health Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for first quarter ending on 30th June 2024. Outcome of board meeting held on today ie 5th August 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|Gold Coin Health Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone financial results of the Company for the fourth Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. Pursuant to second provision to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 11th May, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 11:00 A.M. and concluded at 11:30 A.M. inter-alia, has Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Gold Coin Health Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the third Quarter ending on December 31 2023 Pursuant to second provision to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held today, i.e. on 10th February, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M. inter-alia, to (a) Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. (b) Consider and approve the Limited Review Report along with the said financial results. Please take note of the same and oblige. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
