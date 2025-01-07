iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.3
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.36

0.94

1.73

yoy growth (%)

-56.43

-61.75

-45.75

-31.74

Raw materials

-0.13

-0.31

-0.84

-1.71

As % of sales

86.97

87.11

89.47

98.66

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.03

-0.01

-0.03

As % of sales

9.55

8.6

1.27

2.27

Other costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.06

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.78

14.72

6.88

2.36

Operating profit

-0.03

-0.03

0.02

-0.05

OPM

-23.32

-10.44

2.35

-3.3

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

Interest expense

-4.44

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.03

0.02

0.04

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.02

0.02

-0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-7.35

-17.97

0

34.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.05

-0.01

0.02

-0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.12

Net profit

-0.05

-0.01

0.02

0.07

yoy growth (%)

186.01

-167.85

-63.54

1,148.85

NPM

-33.45

-5.09

2.87

4.27

Goldcoin Health : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.