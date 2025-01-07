Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.36
0.94
1.73
yoy growth (%)
-56.43
-61.75
-45.75
-31.74
Raw materials
-0.13
-0.31
-0.84
-1.71
As % of sales
86.97
87.11
89.47
98.66
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.03
-0.01
-0.03
As % of sales
9.55
8.6
1.27
2.27
Other costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.06
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.78
14.72
6.88
2.36
Operating profit
-0.03
-0.03
0.02
-0.05
OPM
-23.32
-10.44
2.35
-3.3
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Interest expense
-4.44
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.03
0.02
0.04
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.02
0.02
-0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-7.35
-17.97
0
34.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.05
-0.01
0.02
-0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.12
Net profit
-0.05
-0.01
0.02
0.07
yoy growth (%)
186.01
-167.85
-63.54
1,148.85
NPM
-33.45
-5.09
2.87
4.27
