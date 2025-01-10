iifl-logo-icon 1
Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

12
(-0.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.86

-1.49

-0.46

0.65

Net Worth

1.14

1.51

2.54

3.65

Minority Interest

Debt

0.33

0.39

0.26

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.47

1.9

2.8

3.65

Fixed Assets

0.5

0.52

0.06

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.15

0.15

0.75

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.82

1.21

1.98

3.56

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.86

0.86

0.82

1

Debtor Days

2,325.22

Other Current Assets

0.31

0.57

1.34

2.67

Sundry Creditors

-0.2

-0.2

-0.17

-0.1

Creditor Days

232.52

Other Current Liabilities

-0.15

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0

0

0.01

0

Total Assets

1.47

1.88

2.8

3.64

