Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.86
-1.49
-0.46
0.65
Net Worth
1.14
1.51
2.54
3.65
Minority Interest
Debt
0.33
0.39
0.26
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.47
1.9
2.8
3.65
Fixed Assets
0.5
0.52
0.06
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.15
0.15
0.75
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.82
1.21
1.98
3.56
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.86
0.86
0.82
1
Debtor Days
2,325.22
Other Current Assets
0.31
0.57
1.34
2.67
Sundry Creditors
-0.2
-0.2
-0.17
-0.1
Creditor Days
232.52
Other Current Liabilities
-0.15
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0
0
0.01
0
Total Assets
1.47
1.88
2.8
3.64
