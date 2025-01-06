Goldcoin Health Foods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.02
0.02
-0.03
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
-0.74
0.82
0.04
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.81
0.78
0.04
0
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.4
Free cash flow
-0.81
0.78
0.04
-0.4
Equity raised
1.4
1.43
1.38
1.23
Investing
0
-0.93
-0.02
0.91
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.58
1.28
1.4
1.73
No Record Found
