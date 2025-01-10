To,

The Members of

Gopal Iron and Steel Co (Guj) Limited,

Ahmedabad

• OPINION

We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of M/s. Gopal Iron and Steel Co (Guj) Limited ("the Company") which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in the Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit/loss, statement of change in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

• BASIS OF OPINION

We conducted our audit by the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

• EMPHASIS OF MATTER

The Accompanying financial statements are prepared by management assuming that the Company will continue as a going concern. The Company has suffered recurring losses from the operations. Further, it has disposed of all its plant and machinery and other major fixed assets and discounted its operations. It raises substantial doubt about the ability of the company to continue as a going concern. The Management plan regarding this has been discussed in note 38 of accompanying statements. The Financial statement does not include any adjustments which might results from this uncertainty.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

• KEY AUDIT MATTER

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each key matter, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedure designed to respond to our risk of material mistaken of the Standalone financial statements. The result of our audit procedure provides the basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statement.

• INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

• RESPONSIBILITY OF MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity)[iv] and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

• AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable le, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

• REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

2. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

3. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

5. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

6. Concerning the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

7. Concerning the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report by Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The Company does not have any pending litigations which may impact its financial position in its financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) (i)The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in thenotes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kinds of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediately shall whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) )The management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall whether directly and indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us tobelieve that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statements.

e) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of provisions of Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

(8) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the limits prescribed for the payments of remuneration is not applicable to the private company.

Annexure - A - Report under CARO, 2020

1. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of plant, property and Equipments.

(b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds/lease deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued Property, Plant and Equipments or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given by the management, No proceeding has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 or rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year, and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) During any time of the year, the Company has sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rupees Five Crore in in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, the Quarterly statements filed by the company with banks are in agreement with books of accounts materially.

3. The Company has not made any investments or provided guarantee or security or granted loans to Companies, Partnership Firms, LLP or any other party or promoters or related parties as defined under Section 2(76) of Companies Act,2013 during the year.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided to us, provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 and in respect of loans to directors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans and advances given, investments made and, guarantees, and securities given have been complied with by the Company.

5. The Company has not accepted any new deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order do not apply to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacturing activities, and are of the opinion that the said provisions are not applicable to the company.

3. 7. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations provided to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Service Tax, Sales-Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and Other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. The Company has not deposited the Provident fund of Rs. 35,600/- yet.

(c) The following demand of tax liability has been disputed by the company.

Nature of Liability Amount Disputed in INR Period Forum where dispute is pending Gujarat Sales T ax Act, 1969 Rs. 29.11 Lakhs 2002-03 Pending before Gujarat High Court Central Excise Rs. 33.53 Lakhs 1998- 99 & 1999- 2000 Pending before Gujarat High Court

No transactions not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961,

9. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to a financial institution, bank or government or dues to debenture holders.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

10. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has utilised the monies raised by way of debt instruments and term loans for the purposes for which they were raised.

11. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) The Auditor has not filed any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The Auditor has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

12. In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order do not apply to the Company and hence not commented upon.

13. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties comply with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of business of the Company.

(b) The reports of internal auditors were considered by the statutory auditor of the company.

15. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

16. According to the information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of section 45- IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 do not apply to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year

18. There is no resignation of the Statutory Auditor during the year.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

20. Provisions of Section 135(5) of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

21. The Consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company.

Annexure - B - Report on Internal Financial Controls

[Under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")]

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Gopal Iron and Steel Co (Guj) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

• MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

• AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

• MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

• INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, materialmisstatements duetoerror or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

• OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.