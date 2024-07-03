iifl-logo-icon 1
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Share Price

7.19
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:00:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.21
  • Day's High7.5
  • 52 Wk High9.39
  • Prev. Close7.31
  • Day's Low6.92
  • 52 Wk Low 6.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.83
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.54
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

7.21

Prev. Close

7.31

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

7.5

Day's Low

6.92

52 Week's High

9.39

52 Week's Low

6.1

Book Value

1.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.54

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.02%

Non-Promoter- 88.97%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.97%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.92

4.92

4.92

4.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.01

-4.06

-4.19

-4.03

Net Worth

0.91

0.86

0.73

0.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

3.59

5.73

8.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-37.31

-30.66

-44.18

Raw materials

0

-3.53

-6.4

-5.98

As % of sales

0

98.32

111.7

72.41

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.1

-0.34

-0.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.22

-2.28

-9.13

-3.93

Depreciation

0

0

-1.43

-1.44

Tax paid

0

0

0.14

0.11

Working capital

-0.4

-10.89

-9.22

-0.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-37.31

-30.66

-44.18

Op profit growth

-92.58

-42.11

-7,726.25

-97.39

EBIT growth

-92.58

-56.86

311.05

-257.15

Net profit growth

-90.21

-74.62

135.15

53.04

No Record Found

Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Prabhubhai L Patel

Independent Director

Rakeshkumar Motilal Moghariya

Managing Director

Kundanben Patel

Independent Director

Mukesh Jani

Independent Director

Prafful Burad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd

Summary

Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO) was established in the year 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1995 and since then it is known as Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO). Promoted by Mr Bhaveshbhai G Patel, Mr Baldevbhai G Patel and Prabhubhai L Badreshiya, the Company is a leading manufacturer of Structural Steels, MS Bars and ERW Tube / Pipes in the State of Gujarat. Over the years, GISCO has been continuously upgrading with latest technology and infrastructure. GISCO has earned the status of preferred steel manufacturer for traders, customers, engineering, construction, infrastructure and other primary industry. To part finance this project, it came out with a public issue of Rs 6.52 crores in April 96.The Company continuously pursues new grounds in the area of steel manufacturing and at present is engaged in manufacture of Sections like Beams, Channels, Angles and Bars like Flats, Round, Square etc. Recently, it installed fully automatic with State-of-art technology Tube Mill for manufacturing of ERW MS, SS and Galvanized Round, Square and Rectangular Hollow Tubes under the name of GOPAL brand and started the commercial production of the above said project during the year 1996-97.To save the environment, to boost up the concept of Green Gujarat and to save the power cost, Company has set up own power generating SUZLON make Wind Turbine Generating Unit in year 2006 at Lamba, Jamnagar, Gujarat and since wo
Company FAQs

What is the Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd share price today?

The Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is ₹3.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is 0 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is ₹6.1 and ₹9.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd?

Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.10%, 3 Years at 4.37%, 1 Year at 5.18%, 6 Month at -8.85%, 3 Month at -3.94% and 1 Month at -3.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.02 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.98 %

