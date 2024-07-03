Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹7.21
Prev. Close₹7.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹7.5
Day's Low₹6.92
52 Week's High₹9.39
52 Week's Low₹6.1
Book Value₹1.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.54
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.92
4.92
4.92
4.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.01
-4.06
-4.19
-4.03
Net Worth
0.91
0.86
0.73
0.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
3.59
5.73
8.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
-37.31
-30.66
-44.18
Raw materials
0
-3.53
-6.4
-5.98
As % of sales
0
98.32
111.7
72.41
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.1
-0.34
-0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.22
-2.28
-9.13
-3.93
Depreciation
0
0
-1.43
-1.44
Tax paid
0
0
0.14
0.11
Working capital
-0.4
-10.89
-9.22
-0.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-37.31
-30.66
-44.18
Op profit growth
-92.58
-42.11
-7,726.25
-97.39
EBIT growth
-92.58
-56.86
311.05
-257.15
Net profit growth
-90.21
-74.62
135.15
53.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Prabhubhai L Patel
Independent Director
Rakeshkumar Motilal Moghariya
Managing Director
Kundanben Patel
Independent Director
Mukesh Jani
Independent Director
Prafful Burad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Mehta
Reports by Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd
Summary
Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO) was established in the year 1994. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company in the year 1995 and since then it is known as Gopal Iron & Steels Co. (Gujarat) Limited (GISCO). Promoted by Mr Bhaveshbhai G Patel, Mr Baldevbhai G Patel and Prabhubhai L Badreshiya, the Company is a leading manufacturer of Structural Steels, MS Bars and ERW Tube / Pipes in the State of Gujarat. Over the years, GISCO has been continuously upgrading with latest technology and infrastructure. GISCO has earned the status of preferred steel manufacturer for traders, customers, engineering, construction, infrastructure and other primary industry. To part finance this project, it came out with a public issue of Rs 6.52 crores in April 96.The Company continuously pursues new grounds in the area of steel manufacturing and at present is engaged in manufacture of Sections like Beams, Channels, Angles and Bars like Flats, Round, Square etc. Recently, it installed fully automatic with State-of-art technology Tube Mill for manufacturing of ERW MS, SS and Galvanized Round, Square and Rectangular Hollow Tubes under the name of GOPAL brand and started the commercial production of the above said project during the year 1996-97.To save the environment, to boost up the concept of Green Gujarat and to save the power cost, Company has set up own power generating SUZLON make Wind Turbine Generating Unit in year 2006 at Lamba, Jamnagar, Gujarat and since wo
Read More
The Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is ₹3.54 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is 0 and 3.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd is ₹6.1 and ₹9.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gopal Iron & Steels Co. Gujarat Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.10%, 3 Years at 4.37%, 1 Year at 5.18%, 6 Month at -8.85%, 3 Month at -3.94% and 1 Month at -3.18%.
