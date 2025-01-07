iifl-logo-icon 1
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

3.59

5.73

8.26

yoy growth (%)

-100

-37.31

-30.66

-44.18

Raw materials

0

-3.53

-6.4

-5.98

As % of sales

0

98.32

111.7

72.41

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.1

-0.34

-0.46

As % of sales

0

2.83

5.96

5.66

Other costs

-0.06

-2.23

-2.92

-1.76

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

62.32

51.07

21.29

Operating profit

-0.16

-2.28

-3.94

0.05

OPM

0

-63.48

-68.74

0.62

Depreciation

0

0

-1.43

-1.44

Interest expense

-0.05

0

-3.84

-2.64

Other income

0

6.6

0.09

0.1

Profit before tax

-0.22

-2.28

-9.13

-3.93

Taxes

0

0

0.14

0.11

Tax rate

0

0

-1.63

-2.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.22

-2.28

-8.98

-3.82

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.22

-2.28

-8.98

-3.82

yoy growth (%)

-90.21

-74.62

135.15

53.04

NPM

0

-63.47

-156.79

-46.22

