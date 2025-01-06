iifl-logo-icon 1
Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.22

-2.28

-9.13

-3.93

Depreciation

0

0

-1.43

-1.44

Tax paid

0

0

0.14

0.11

Working capital

-0.4

-10.89

-9.22

-0.16

Other operating items

Operating

-0.62

-13.17

-19.64

-5.43

Capital expenditure

0

-23.6

0

-0.05

Free cash flow

-0.62

-36.77

-19.64

-5.48

Equity raised

-9.11

-11.96

0.09

7.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.32

-21.13

7.42

10.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-8.42

-69.87

-12.12

12.29

