Gopal Iron & Steels Co.(Gujarat) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.22
-2.28
-9.13
-3.93
Depreciation
0
0
-1.43
-1.44
Tax paid
0
0
0.14
0.11
Working capital
-0.4
-10.89
-9.22
-0.16
Other operating items
Operating
-0.62
-13.17
-19.64
-5.43
Capital expenditure
0
-23.6
0
-0.05
Free cash flow
-0.62
-36.77
-19.64
-5.48
Equity raised
-9.11
-11.96
0.09
7.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.32
-21.13
7.42
10.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-8.42
-69.87
-12.12
12.29
